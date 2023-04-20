BARRY, Ill. -- A pair of West Central Conference teams going in different directions met on Thursday at Barry Western High School.
It was a close game for the first few innings with Western right-hander Skylar Bainter and Liberty right-hander Jade Blair dealing in the circle, until Western pulled away for a 7-1 win over Liberty.
"The bats kind of came alive again in the fourth inning," said Wildcats head coach John Skirvin. "We started waiting back a little bit (on Blair). After our girls saw her once, they figured out they had to stay back a little longer and we hit the ball around a little."
Bainter earned the win after pitching a complete game for Western. She had eight strikeouts and limited Liberty to six hits, one walk and one earned run.
"Skylar is always good," Skirvin said. "She's a gamer. she goes out there every day putting time in and is always solid (in the circle) for us."
On the other side, it was a tough luck loss for Blair.
Blair also pitched a complete game with six strikeouts; while allowing 13 hits, no walks and six earned runs.
"(Blair) pitched a good game," said Eagles head coach B.J. Fessler. "That's a good hitting team. She worked on some off-speed pitches and pitch placement, but they went with the fastballs. Tip our hats to the adjustments they made."
Liberty freshman Ava Heming led off the game with a single and a stolen base, but the Eagles were unable to get her past third base.
Western center fielder Paige Wombles hit a leadoff double to start the bottom of the first inning and would later be driven in by a double from Racheal McMullen to give the Wildcats an early 1-0 lead.
Both Bainter and Blair kept the game scoreless during the second and third innings.
Western added some insurance runs in the fourth inning when Wombles singled to score Karli Colgrove and Kodi Nelson, which was followed by Bainter doubling to score Loryn White and Wombles, giving the Wildcats a 5-0 lead.
"We expect that out of those girls to be big bats in the lineup," Skirvin said. "(Wombles) is our leadoff hitter and (Bainter) is our 3-hole hitter. We got Kodi (Nelson) at the bottom of the lineup to help out and have a big bat down there. They're seniors and they do their jobs day in and day out."
Liberty shortstop Madi Tritsch led off the sixth inning with a double. The Eagles were finally able to break through when Tiffanie Will singled to score Tritsch.
"We had plenty of chances (before the sixth inning)," Fessler said. "We had runners on second and third a couple of times and couldn't get them across. I've seen improvements from this team in the past couple of weeks, so I'm hoping there's better to come yet."
Western added two runs in the bottom half of the sixth when Bainter doubled home white and McMullen singled to score Bainter.
Nelson finished the game 3-for-3 with a run.
McMullen went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Wombles went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, while Bainter went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run and three RBIs.
Liberty (3-10) will host Mendon Unity in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
"We'll just go out and play," Fessler said. "Put lines out on the field and play."
Western (7-2) will host Routt in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
"We will just come out there and be ready," Skirvin said. "We played well today. They saw some live arms, so we'll keep flowing that way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.