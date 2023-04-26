BOWEN, Ill. -- Momentum and leads shifted several times during Wednesday's matchup between Barry Western and Southeastern.
Southeastern twice overcame deficits to rally past Western, but the Wildcats would have a five-run rally of their own in the seventh inning to come away with a 13-12 win.
"We did a good job," said Western head coach John Skirvin. "Really made adjustments and hitting the ball hard, especially in the late innings when everything was back-and-forth. Southeastern has done a really nice job of adjusting these past couple of years and they are going to turn into a good ball team."
Western entered the seventh inning down 9-8 and scored five runs to take what seemed to be a comfortable 13-8 lead going into the bottom half.
The Wildcats used bunting as a weapon in the seventh inning with Kodi Nelson dropping down a suicide squeeze to score Karli Colgrove, who reached on a triple, to tie the game.
Western dropped down several more bunts for base hits to load the bases, which set up a double by Brynlee McQuay to clear the bases and take the lead.
"We do have some girls who can run when they get on the bags," Skirvin said. "Even getting down the line, it's tough for those girls to get them out. We just let them bunt, put on a few and let our big bats roll."
Southeastern made it interesting in the bottom half of the seventh inning, coming a run shy of tying the game after scoring three runs with two outs.
"I thought we played well," said Southeastern head coach Mary Quigle. "Zoey (Griswold) pitched a good game. They have great batters and bunters as well. There's little things we could have done better, but overall I was very pleased with the outcome because we had a tragic injury yesterday. They were kind of down about losing a player."
The Suns had just taken the lead prior to the seventh inning after scoring two runs in the bottom half of the sixth.
"We were patient not to swing at just anything," Quigle said. "We walked and got hit by pitches. So that's what they need to do when they are up there batting. Be patient at the plate, which we did."
Griswold pitched a complete game for the Suns with seven strikeouts. She allowed four walks, 14 hits and 11 earned runs.
With Skylar Bainter pitching back-to-back days, she was unavailable to pitch in Wednesday's game.
Loryn White got the start and went four innings with 10 strikeouts. She had problems with command, allowing 11 walks, one hit and five earned runs.
"Our freshman (White) did a good job," Skirvin said. "She struggled for a little bit, but that's part of it. That was my decision to leave her in, even though she got beat around a little bit. She's got to learn to fight through some of that stuff."
Paige Wombles pitched the final three innings in relief and got the win. She had two strikeouts; while allowing two walks, nine hits and five earned runs.
Wombles went 2-for-4 at the plate with a walk and three runs.
Bainter went 3-for-5 with a run and two RBIs.
Western catcher Racheal McMullen went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run.
The biggest hitter was McQuay, who went 3-for-3 with two walks, a double, triple, four runs and four RBIs.
"Brynlee McQuay is a freshman this year and she's made some adjustments with her swing from junior high," Skirvin said. "She's really hitting the ball well for us. We can't ask anymore than what she's done this year."
Suns third baseman Abbey McMillen went 2-for-3 with three walks, one run and an RBI.
"She had a really good game," Quigle said.
Griswold went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs.
Suns shortstop Kenzie Griswold went 2-for-4 with a walk, triple, two runs and two RBIs.
Southeastern (4-10) will host Payson Seymour (8-15) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Barry Western (10-3-1) will finish a suspended road game against Brown County (11-5) at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. The Wildcats were 2-1 in the fourth inning when play was suspended.
