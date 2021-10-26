HANNIBAL, Mo. -- 100 minutes was not enough to decide a winner between Hannibal and Troy Buchanan with both teams tied at 1-1 once double overtime ended at Porter Stadium on Tuesday.
This set up a round of penalty kicks, with Hannibal senior defenseman Kolin Westhoff hitting the final penalty kick to give the Pirates a 2-1 win.
"It feels good," Westhoff said. "We battled with (Troy) in a long game with double overtime. It feels good to put it away."
Although the Trojans entered Tuesday's match with a 5-13 record, Troy has played one of the toughest schedules in Missouri.
"Honestly, it's a perfect game for us to play going into districts because we are going to be playing in a district full of St. Louis teams that play a physical style and a very aggressive style of play," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "We were telling the guys to not pay attention too much to what (Troy's) record is because of the schedule they have played. We knew they would be tough."
It was a physical game from the start with defense dominating the match.
Hannibal took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when freshman midfielder Maddox Tharp caught Troy goalkeeper Logen Davis out of position to score a goal.
After that, Hannibal could not get past Davis and the Trojan defense for the remainder of regulation and two overtime periods.
"We put a lot of shots on (Davis)," Westhoff said. "There were some opportunities we should had put away, but there's nothing you can do about it."
The Trojans picked up the pace offensively in the second half and put more pressure on Hannibal, with Pirates goalkeeper Parker Terrill making several saves.
With 14 minutes remaining in the second half, Troy forward Levi Caldwell found the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.
Troy would threaten again in the overtime periods, but Terrill and the Hannibal defense snuffed out Trojan scoring opportunities.
"I was just trying to do my part," Terrill said. "They picked it up in the second half and started attacking us. They had more chances and we weren't playing as aggressive."
Unfortunately for Hannibal, freshman forward Bodie Rollins had to leave late in the game due to injury after colliding with a Troy player.
"Hopefully Bodie is fine after that collision near the end of the game," Hill said. "We are so close to being out of this thing and that happened. Very unfortunate, but we will see what happens with it."
The Pirates scored goals in three of their first four penalty kicks, with the Trojans only converting two out of the first four kicks.
Terrill also came up with a save on Caldwell's penalty kick, the only Trojan to score in regulation.
"I was just trying to get a save or two to help our team out," Terrill said. "To put us in a situation to win."
That set up the Westhoff game-winner to give the Pirates their fourth straight win.
Hannibal (16-6-1) will close out the regular season with a road game against Hickman (16-3-1) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
