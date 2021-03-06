MEMPHIS, Mo. — Standing 6-foot-1, Scotland County center Alaynna Whitaker appears to have the leg up physically when it comes to reaching new heights. On Saturday, the junior stepped up big for her team in the second half to help the Tigers advance to the Missouri Class 2 final four with a 36-33 victory over Eugene in Memphis.
Whitaker scored 13 of her game-high 15 points in the second half, and her lone score in the first half came at the buzzer on a fastbreak layup to cut the Eagles’ lead to 23-19.
As for how it feels to be the hero, Whitaker wasn’t sure about her new title.
“I honestly don’t know,” she said. “This is my first time experiencing it so I’m not sure it has sunk in yet.”
Whitaker’s heroics and a gritty effort by the Scotland County (22-5) has the Tigers in the Class 2 final four for the second time in program history. Scotland County will face Bishop-LeBond in the Class 2 state semifinals at the JHQ Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“We focused on getting her the ball down the stretch,” Scotland County coach Cory Shultz said of the strategy with Whitaker. “Something happened on the defensive end and she got fired up. She plays better when she is mad, so we knew we had to get her the ball. After that we just kept going to the well.”
Eugene (15-7) pulled ahead 30-26 with 5:48 left in the contest and appeared poised to pull away as the Tigers struggled to score. But, as the Tigers had done all year, they battled through their offensive shortcomings by doubling down on the defensive end.
Whitaker cut into the lead with a basket in the paint and then knotted the score at 30 with a pair of free throws. Scotland County then missed four of five free throw opportunities, allowing Eugene to regain a 33-31 advantage with 1:49 left to play.
Whitaker tied the game with another basket and then, after a steal on defense by Feeney, Shultz called a timeout and drew up a play that once again got the center the ball around the rim. Whitaker capped off her star performance with a power move to put Scotland County up for good at 35-33.
Whitaker led all scorers with 15 points and Feeney finished with 11. Olivia Angerer led Eugene in scoring with 13 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.