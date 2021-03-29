QUINCY
Grant Hyer and Jack Marth almost missed out on their senior season of football. Now, when Quincy Notre Dame has needed them most, the two senior stars have risen to the occasion.
Marth covered a total of 85 yards in two plays to give the Raiders a 7-3 lead in the first quarter on Saturday against Belleville West and Hyer covered a total of 99 yards on two plays to score the final two touchdowns in the second half to secure a 25-19 victory.
“I think we pride ourselves on being the playmakers of this team,” Marth said. “Especially as senior leaders, we have to show the young guys that you have to make a play in certain situations, and that’s what we do.”
They earned a reputation of coming up in the clutch well before the first two games of this shortened six-game season.
“They are special players,” QND coach Jack Cornell said. “They made a big difference for us in 2019. I had no doubt they were going to make a difference for us in 2020, or 2021, whatever you want to call it.”
Hyer finished with 183 yards receiving and two scores on six catches in Saturday’s win and Marth carried the ball eight times for a team-leading 61 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown run that was brought back to the Belleville 21 on a block in the back in the first quarter.
Marth scored on a swing pass from quarterback Ike Wiley on the next play for the first Raiders score of the game.
“Coach Jack always, before a game or in the huddle, he says, ‘Who’s going to be a playmaker?’ We’ve kind of talked about taking that personally,” Hyer said. “Nothing against anyone else on the team, everyone can make plays, but us being seniors, we’ve kind of taken on this year that when stuff gets hard, it’s time for us to step up.”
And that extends to both sides of the ball. Marth makes his greatest impact on the game on defense, where the all-state defensive end leads a front seven that applied pressure throughout Saturday’s contest, leading to five Belleville West interceptions and three sacks, the first from Marth himself.
Hyer had the final of those five picks to stop Belleville West’s final drive, and he made multiple touchdown-saving tackles from his safety position.
“Those guys, having them on both sides of the ball makes a huge difference,” Cornell said. “I am so happy to see them having success early, and I want to see them continue to have that success as we finish the year out.”
Marth almost takes more pride in how well the defense has played through two games.
“Coach Cornell is a big offensive minded guy, but I think this team really prides itself on defense,” Marth said. “Being able to stop a team, it’s a man’s work, you know what I’m saying? You have to stand in front of another man and make it personal to win.”
The duo aren’t without fault, either. It was Hyer who had the block in the back that called back Marth’s touchdown run in the first quarter, and Marth fumbled at midfield with 2 minutes remaining to give Belleville West an opportunity to tie or win. Yet in both situations one covered for the other’s mistake, and the Raiders were ultimately successful.
“That’s one of the things we can have pride in this year, how well we’ve come back from negative plays,” Hyer said. “Last week (against Bloomington), we started out with a 99-yard touchdown. I think that’s good for us, especially coming off a season like we had last year. Sometimes you need to be checked a little bit, get back into focus and play.”
That bounce back mentality starts with Hyer and Marth, is amplified through the rest of the senior class and spread throughout the team.
“One guy can bring the juice and the rest of the guys can bring it with them,” Cornell said. “I salute the senior leadership on our team, they bring our young guys along. Our seniors and juniors really have played a lot of football and they’ve grown up a lot the last several years from the time that I first took this job over.”