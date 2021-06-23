Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall near an inch.