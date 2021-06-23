QUINCY — One night after having a late-inning comeback stymied, the Quincy Gems turned the tables on the O’Fallon Hoots.
The Gems went to the ninth inning leading by three runs, but a two-out solo home run by Ryan Malzahn gave the Hoots life. Quincy hurler Hunter Wienhoff extinguished that with a strikeout to punctuate a 4-2 victory in Prospect League play Wednesday night at QU Stadium.
Wienhoff, the former Quincy High School right-hander who joined the Gems in mid-June picked up his first victory in just his second appearance out of the bullpen. He tossed the final five innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out eight and walking one.
The Hoots were limited to four hits, although three of those went for extra bases. Josh Gibson’s RBI double in the third inning gave O’Fallon a 1-0 lead.
The Gems answered in the bottom of the third when Dane Thomas led off with a walk, took second on Andrew Fay’s single and went to third on a wild pitch. He scored on Gino D’Alessio’s sacrifice fly.
Quincy took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth. Nick Iannantone led off with a walk and Jake Skrine followed with a two-run home run, his fourth of the summer.
Wienhoff replaced Gems starter Logan Tabeling at the start of the fifth inning and retired six of the first seven batters he faced. In the seventh, he got into a little bit of jam when two runners reached on a dropped third strike and an infield error.
Following a sacrifice bunt he fielded, Wienhoff struck out the Hoots’ Nick Hoffman and got Gibson to ground out to third base to strand two runners in scoring position.
The Gems added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning as Ryan Hutchinson scored on Thomas’ single. Skrine finished with two of the Gems’ six hits.