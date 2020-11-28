CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team carried a 46-38 lead into halftime against Peru State and eventually ballooned that lead to 16 points in the early goings of the second half, but the Wildcats couldn’t hold on as the Bobcats came back for an 86-76 victory in Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Charles Field House.
The Wildcats (0-3, 0-3 Heart) shot 47 percent from the floor in the first half and scored 16 points off turnovers to take an eight point lead at the break. It was a different story in the second half, however, as C-SC shot just 38 percent from the floor and made 1 of 6 threes in the final 20 minutes.
Robert Fry gave C-SC a 10-point advantage with a jumper early in the second half, which sparked an eight point run that ended with a Javon Modester layup to give the Wildcats a 57-41 lead with 15:38 remaining. Peru State (3-2, 1-1 Heart) started chipping away at the Wildcats lead, and a 3-pointer from Vinny Barron tied the game at 57 with 11 minutes to go.
Neither team gained more than a two-possession lead through the next seven minutes. A dunk by Michael Johnson pulled the Wildcats within one at 75-74 with 3:22 left in the half, but the Bobcats finished on an 11-2 run to close out the victory.
Peru State outscored C-SC 26-14 in the paint in the second half and 12-2 on points off turnovers.
Fry had a game-high 24 points for the Wildcats along with a team-leading seven rebounds. Johnson was the only other C-SC player in double figures with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting.
Henry Tanksley led the Bobcats with 19 points, while Will Lybaek had 16 and three other Peru State players reached double figures, including two off the bench as the Bobcats shot 54 percent from the floor.
C-SC awaits to find a new opponent for Monday after Waldorf was forced to shut down due to COVID-19 protocols. If they cannot find a replacement, the Wildcats will now be done until after January 1.