CANTON, Mo. -- It was not the results the Culver-Stockton men's basketball team was looking for on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats fell to Heart of America Athletic Conference foe Graceland 74-55 at Charles Field House.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 12:19 am
Culver-Stockton found itself down 40-31 at halftime and was unable to recover in the second half.
Wildcats sophomore guard Robert Fry II scored a game-high 16 points, while pulling down three boards and getting an assist.
CS-C sophomore forward Seth Larson chipped in with 12 points, three assists, a steal and a team-high nine boards.
Culver-Stockton (9-17, 5-16) will close out the regular season on Saturday, hosting conference rival Benedictine at 4 p.m.
John Wood Community College men's basketball had a challenging road game on Wednesday night against Spoon River, falling short 78-76.
The teams were tied with just four seconds on the clock when Spoon River made a bucket to solidify the JWCC’s downfall.
Quincy High School alum Jeremiah Talton had a stand out performance, leading the team with 15 points.
John Wood’s record is 14-12 overall and 2-5 in conference.
The Trail Blazers will play Parkland College next at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
John Wood Community College women’s basketball team had a tremendous win against Spoon River College, dominating in a two-point upset 60-58.
Madison McFerrin led in scores with 21 points, followed by Angele Diousse with 17 points and Krista Rittenhouse with 15.
The Trail Blazers (8-15, 2-4) will host Parkland next at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
North Shelby girls basketball finished the regular season with unstoppable force, defeating Bevier 82-10.
This marks the completion of the Lady Raiders regular season play finalizing their record at 23-3 overall.
Standout performances are what led to the massive 72-point buffer, with Ava Williams leading in scoring with 20 points.
Ceairra Kirby earned a double-double with 18 points and 10 steals.
Natalie Thrasher followed the momentum by putting up 13 points, while breaking the school's all-time career 3-point record that has stood since 1992.
North Shelby will begin postseason on Feb. 21 in the Class 1 District 11 Tournament.
