EVANSTON, Ill. — The opportunity to play in venues such as Chaifetz Arena or Redbird Arena — the homes of NCAA Division I men’s basketball programs — at different moments in his career has provided Tanner Stuckman with solid memories.
Playing in a Big Ten Conference arena against a Big Ten team, however, is unforgettable.
“It’s really kind of cool to take a second during the game and look around and be like, ‘I’m really playing against a Big Ten team,’” Stuckman said after the Quincy University men’s basketball team lost 100-48 to Northwestern on Tuesday afternoon in an exhibition game at Welsh-Ryan Arena. “How many people really get to say that in their lifetime?
“It’s a really cool experience, something you’re going to carry on for the rest of your life and tell your kids and your grandkids about.”
The only thing lacking from that tale will be a storybook ending.
The Wildcats’ size, strength and length took care of that.
Northwestern outrebounded Quincy 55-23 and owned a 24-4 advantage on the offensive glass. It resulted in a 26-0 edge in second-chance points despite the Wildcats (3-1) being limited to 44.7 percent shooting from the field and 42.6 percent inside the 3-point stripe.
“They made tough shots,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “Most of the shots in the first half were contested.”
It was tougher to contest the putbacks.
“They have elite size,” Hellenthal said. “They have legitimate Big Ten size. We don’t have anyone to match that from a physicality standpoint and from a length standpoint.”
Had it not been for the discrepancy on the glass, the Hawks’ 47-17 deficit at halftime wouldn’t have been so lopsided.
“Guarding their stuff, we did a pretty solid job,” Stuckman said. “Their second-chance points killed us. They’re a Big Ten team. You’ve got 6-8, 6-9, 6-10 running at you. They’re going to be tough. But our effort on the defensive side of the ball was pretty good.”
The Wildcats’ length also impacted the Hawks offensively.
Quincy (1-4) shot 35.8 percent from the field and 32 percent from 3-point range – well below the numbers they posted Saturday in the victory at Maryville – as every shot was challenged. Northwestern blocked five shots, altered others and didn’t allow Quincy to score at the rim.
“I thought we got some decent looks,” said sophomore guard Jack Youmans, who had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. “I feel if we run our offense, it can be very, very difficult to guard. As the season goes on, we’re going to get better at it and shots will fall.
“The length does make a difference, more so on the glass with the rebounding.”
Stuckman led the Hawks with 10 points, while Adam Moore had eight points and Mick Sullivan had six off the bench. Miller Kopp led the Wildcats with 23 points as four Northwestern players finished in double figures.
Seven Wildcats made 3-pointers.
“Our shot selection was much better, which is something we’ve worked on,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said.
The Hawks are confident their shots will be better against teams not quite as long.
“Their defense was very good,” Stuckman said. “But we have to try to run our offense at a better pace.”
Figuring out how to do that is the advantage of a game like this.
“The main thing was to get some more reps and try to grow a little bit,” Hellenthal said. “Ultimately, the prize is on Sunday.”
That’s the trip to Truman State for a Great Lakes Valley Conference matchup to end the first semester and send the Hawks into the Christmas break.
“Chasing the victory,” Youmans said. “We want to go there and win.”