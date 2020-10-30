CANTON, Mo. — Janette Burgin believes so strongly in the mantra “defense creates the offense” she has it emblazoned on a wooden sign hanging in her office.
“Anyone who comes in is going to read it,” the Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball coach said.
It’s as critical to think that way now as it has been at any other time in Burgin’s tenure.
Coming off a 20-victory campaign in which the Wildcats earned an invitation to the NAIA national tournament before the event was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, the Wildcats open their season Saturday with a trip to Davenport, Iowa, to face Saint Ambrose University with a team rife with fresh faces. C-SC added five freshmen and three junior college transfers to the roster.
Because of the unique circumstances brought on by COVID-19, the Wildcats have had just 12 full practices. It puts a priority on being engaged defensively.
“I’m more of a defensive coach,” Burgin said. “Everybody practices their offense. When I was a player, I practiced my offense all the time. The real teams that show out are the ones who can guard somebody and turn that into points on the other side.
“That’s something that our program will continue to preach. That will be the biggest test to see if our kids will buy into that. I think they will.”
Payton Curley is a prime example of what buying in means
The senior guard, who was a second-team All-Heart of America Athletic Conference selection a year ago, was second on the team in rebounding at 4.7 boards per game after pulling down 112 defensive rebounds. In her first two seasons combined, she had 123 defensive rebounds.
“She believes it,” Burgin said. “And she plays that way.”
It’s why opponents shot just 37.6 percent from the field against C-SC last season.
Being able to clean up the glass in those circumstances — C-SC pulled down 42 rebounds per game last season and outrebounded its opponents by more than four boards per game — should allow the Wildcats to transition to offense rather quickly.
“They want to play up-tempo,” Burgin said. “That’s exciting to see. Ultimately, we have a lot of athleticism we haven’t seen in years past that we can do a lot with. That would be pushing the ball and tempo offensively. Defensively, I’m going to be expecting a lot out of them.”
The Wildcats are embracing that and so much more. They’ve adjusted to the pandemic protocols and the daily challenges the pandemic presents, and they’ve navigated it well enough to get the chance to play.
“As a person, then as a coach, it’s just exciting to see these players actually excited again,” Burgin said. “They’ve been through so much adversity. Whether they are a returning player or a new face, each one has their own unique situation and spin on what’s been happening in the world. I’m just thrilled they get a chance to play the game that they love.
“Win or lose at the end of the day, they just want the chance. We’re getting the chance.”
It’s created an air of excitement in the gym each and every day.
“The enjoyment they are having with each other is what stands out,” Burgin said. “There’s pure excitement in their faces that they’re enjoying playing with each other.”