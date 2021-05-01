OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Culver-Stockton College baseball team was forced into a winner-take-all situation Saturday that brought out the Wildcats’ never-out-of-the-fight attitude.
After losing 7-1 to William Penn in the second game of their best-of-three Heart of America Athletic Conference play-in series, the Wildcats scored five times in the eighth and then held on in the ninth inning for an 8-7 victory at Penn Field.
It eliminated the Statesmen and earned the Wildcats (16-32, 11-20 Heart) a spot in the Heart Tournament.
The conference tourney begins Thursday at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark, Mo.
Tied at 3 through five innings, William Penn (30-16, 19-12 Heart) scored once each in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 5-3 lead.
In the eighth, C-SC’s Alejandro Cardinale walked with one out, took second on a groundout and scored on Casey Downs’ single. An error allowed German Sepulveda to reach safely, and he and pinch-runner Isaac Griffin-Akan each moved up a base on a passed ball. Cole Hansel followed with a two-run single.
Following a walk to Caleb Antonacci, Davisson doubled to right field to score two more runs.
The Statesmen stranded a runner in the bottom of the eighth as the Wildcats escaped trouble with a double play. In the ninth, William Penn chased C-SC reliever Michael McGuire with a single, double and an error that resulted in one run.
Quincy High School product Dax Flowerree entered, getting a fly out before allowing an infield single that scored a run. He then worked another groundout and a pop-up on the infield to end the game and earn his second save of the season.