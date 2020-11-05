CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball coach Aaron Hill has grown increasingly comfortable with “maybe” being a part of his answer when he discusses this season.
Maybe the Wildcats will make their debut at 7 p.m. Friday against Waldorf at Charles Field House.
Maybe his entire roster will be healthy.
Maybe the opponent, the officials and anyone else needed to make the game happen will avoid any coronavirus pandemic trip-ups leading up to the game.
“I’ll believe it when I see us on the floor ready for the tip,” Hill said. “Maybe that happens.”
He understands everything about this season is in flux. The Wildcats originally were scheduled to open their season Monday against the University of Health Science and Pharmacy of St. Louis before the Eutectics had to back out because of contact tracing.
Then he saw where the Saint Ambrose women’s basketball team had to postpone Wednesday’s game against Missouri Baptist after both teams warmed up and the national anthem had been played. Saint Ambrose athletic director Mike Holmes met with game officials and both coaches courtside before deciding to postpone the game because of contact tracing.
It served as another reminder to take advantage of every opportunity to get on the floor.
“Our guys are a really fun group to work with. They’re working hard. And they’re competitive,” Hill said. “You spend most of your time every season on the practice floor. If your guys enjoy being around each other and are willing to compete pretty consistently, that makes it fun.”
Despite this group’s youthful appearance, Hill believes it can be competitive.
The Wildcats return a solid corps of four sophomores who saw considerable action last season while each battled injuries.
Michael Johnson, a 6-foot-5 forward, averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while playing in 27 games. Ray Adams, a 6-3 guard, was second on the team with 56 3-pointers made and averaged 9.1 points. Jim King, a 6-6 forward, started 20 games and was one of three Wildcats with more than 100 rebounds. And Alec Sherman, a 6-5 forward, played in only 14 games, but had nine blocked shots and 15 offensive rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
“The hardest thing for them last year was the things they couldn’t control,” Hill said. “Being injured, it’s hard to get into a flow. They all had their moments. They’ve all grown in a lot of ways, and they’ll be in our rotation. It’s up to us to figure out who else is going to be in the mix.”
Junior point guard Javon Modester, a transfer from Richland (Texas) Community College, freshman guard Cole Schwartz from Payson Seymour and freshman forward Patrick Readye from East St. Louis could be vital pieces of that mix.
“Our identity has to be a group that is committed to stopping people,” Hill said. “We’re either pretty quick or pretty long at most of our guard spots and spots on the perimeter. We’re pretty athletic with decent size at our forward spots. So our identity has to be stopping people.”
If the Wildcats establish that, it gives the offense time to develop.
“We run five-man motion, and 90 percent of our possessions will be motion possessions,” Hill said. “One of the biggest challenges is understanding how we play, and guys have to be able to play multiple positions per possession. We’re getting better, but we have a long way to go and that’s typical of a motion team.
“We’ve definitely gotten better, and they’re definitely ready to play other people, too.”
Hill and his staff are ready for that to be able to evaluate, fix and progress.
“When you see yourself playing against yourself every day, you can convince yourself maybe you’re good at something when you’re not or maybe you struggle at something when you don’t,” Hill said. “We will learn a lot, like you always do the first time out.”