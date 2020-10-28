CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The nutty professor mixed together a perfect formula for success.
There’s no better analogy for what Tyler Tomlinson and the Culver-Stockton College women’s soccer team accomplished Wednesday night.
Playing for the first time in 18 days because of the COVID-19 related restrictions, the Wildcats trailed Mount Mercy 2-1 late in the second half before Kirstin Jannin scored in the 72nd minute to tie the game and Isabella Aranda pocketed the game-winning goal with 28 seconds remaining in the first overtime for a 3-2 victory in Heart of America Athletic Conference action at Hadzic Field.
“It was an experiment,” Tomlinson said. “The field was pretty much an interesting laboratory for us. We weren’t playing our best. Our fitness was pretty pathetic because we haven’t done anything in two weeks. And we were missing a lot of players.”
The Wildcats (3-2-1, 3-2-1 Heart) have 10 players still in quarantine and four others sidelined with injuries, so playing from behind and winning was both a relief and a moment of pride.
“I had a couple of people text me after the game and say that was interesting,” Tomlinson said. “If you start stacking up the things we had to overcome tonight, it should make you pretty proud.”
In the two games before quarantine, the Wildcats lost both when they surrendered leads in the final 10 minutes.
This time, they were the ones to rally.
“We’ve been in tough situations where we’ve been leading, concede the goals and then lost,” Tomlinson said. “It was good to see us get behind and have to fight back and prove to ourselves that is something attainable, to come back and win.”
Kalia Abad scored to give C-SC a 1-0 lead early in the second half before Mount Mercy scored twice 10 minutes apart. Less than eight minutes after the Mustangs took the lead, Julianne Baltimore took a short corner, sent the ball into the box and saw Jannin redirect it with a header into the goal to tie the game at 2.
In overtime, C-SC winger Mikah Bange took a feed wide and delivered a long feed to Jannin running down the line. Jannin ran onto the ball, turned the corner toward the goal and fed Aranda for a composed, simple finish.
“We kind of talked all night if we’re in trouble — the way they play is pretty narrow — so play it out to the wingbacks,” Tomlinson said. “It was beautiful.”
C-SC goalkeeper Courtney Croghan made two saves in overtime and three overall to earn the victory.