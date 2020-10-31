CANTON, Mo. — Forgive Tom Sallay if he sat there and went, “Here we go again.”
That’s the way it felt.
Late Tuesday, the Culver-Stockton College football team received word this week’s Heart of America Athletic Conference opponent — Clarke College – would have to postpone because of positive COVID-19 testing and contract tracing. It marked the fifth straight week a COVID-related issue put the Wildcats on the shelf.
“It was a long and strenuous night,” Sallay said.
Wednesday came and some of the stress went away.
C-SC athletic director Pat Atwell and school president Doug Palmer worked to find a solution. With William Penn’s game against Peru State also being postponed, the two Heart North Division rivals decided to move their game scheduled for Nov. 14 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Sunday afternoon.
Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. at Statesmen Community Stadium.
“When the president and the AD get involved, things start moving at a higher speed,” Sallay said.
Everyone within the Heart understands how fluid and flexible they must be.
“It is a priority within the conference to get games in, even if that leads to schedule changes that are different and uncomfortable when compared to a normal year,” William Penn athletic director Nik Rule said. “Culver-Stockton is healthy and ready to play. We are healthy and ready to play, and we cannot waste any weekends at this point.”
Until kickoff, everyone remains braced for potential changes.
“I’m hoping the players get the chance to compete,” Sallay said. “They’ve built up every week trying to be ready. A lot of the times, it’s been late in the week when we’ve been hearing we’re not going to play.
“So I’d say they are cautiously optimistic to the fact we’re going to play this weekend.”
The Wildcats haven’t played since a 33-9 loss at Benedictine on September 26, although they have practiced and prepared throughout the down time. This week, they had begun preparing to face Clarke.
“They were a little bit upset we weren’t playing Clarke because that’s who they gameplanned for and that’s who they watched film on,” Sallay said. “They are preparing just like the coaching staff does. When we switched it, there was a little bit of, ‘What are we doing?’ By the next day, they came back and they were ready to go.
“They realized we get to play. They were excited to be able to go out and compete and make a game happen.”
Sallay understands there will be gameday challenges for the Wildcats (1-1) beyond what the Statesmen (3-3) present.
“The biggest thing is being game ready and remembering the speed of the game,” Sallay said. “We’re playing against a team that has played six weeks in a row. They have a leg up is those regards.”
Still, Sallay believes the mental approach won’t be an obstacle.
“Our guys show up every day ready to work,” Sallay said. “They know it can all change at the drop of a hat, but they put in the effort so they’re ready for whatever comes.”