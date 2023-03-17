BARRY, Ill. -- It's regional championship or bust for Barry Western softball after falling short to Brown County in last season's Class 1A regional championship game.
Not only is that the main goal, it's the only goal for the Wildcats.
"We were there at the end of last year and lost to Brown County, who were a good squad last year," said Wildcats head coach John Skirvin. "They put it to us last year in that regional championship game. We are looking to come back this year and we are looking to take it."
That's a goal shared throughout the team, especially the seniors.
Western senior center fielder Paige Wombles said she also wants to come together as a team and limit errors on defense.
"This year, I'm hoping to win a regional title," Wombles said. "I think we can do it. We have a really strong team and I just want to have fun at softball."
A big strength for Western this season is it's pitching, led by All-State senior Skylar Bainter.
Bainter features a changeup, fastball, curveball, riseball and dropball. She plays shortstop when not in the circle.
"I think we can make it far with this team we have," Bainter said. "We have a lot of potential and talent, so I'm excited."
Bainter heads a top-notch pitching staff that also includes Wombles, junior Faith Lynch and freshman Loryn White.
Bainter has also spent time trying to help out her younger teammates.
"I think it's important to build a relationship with all the new girls (at practice)," Bainter said. "Just keeping up with them."
Sophomore Rachel McMullen is beginning her second season as Western's starting catcher and will be backed up by senior Kodi Nelson, the starting third baseman.
Nelson will lead an infield that will be starting some younger players this season.
"It's looking good and we are looking solid," Skirvin said. "We lost a few seniors from last year, but we had a couple of girls really step up and put some time in this offseason to fill positions. We got a couple of incoming freshmen looking really good and we should be able to fill those holes."
In preseason practices, Western has alternated between defensive work and indoor batting practice, while also working on small ball tactics such as bunting and hit-and-run plays.
Skirvin expects Western to have a strong defensive team this season.
"We had those soft spots the last couple of years, but we don't' have that this year," Skirvin said. "Every girl we got at every position right now for our starting nine is really solid."
The offense is also looking strong going into the season.
"We got some girls who can run this year," Skirvin said. "We'll be able to bunt the ball and get them into scoring position, and we got some girls who can drive the ball out of the ballpark. We will be really aggressive on the base paths and get those girls who can run for us moved around and leave it to our big hitters to drive them in."
2023 Schedule
March 20 -- at Griggsville-Perry
March 21 -- at Greenfield
March 24 -- Calhoun
March 27 -- Pleasant Hill
March 31 -- at Southeastern
April 4 -- at Brown County
April 5 -- at Camp Point Central
April 10 -- Mendon Unity
April 12 -- at Pikeland
April 14 -- at Liberty
April 19 -- at Quincy Notre Dame
April 20 -- Liberty
April 21 -- Routt Catholic
April 22 -- at Illini West
April 24 -- Griggsville-Perry
April 25 -- at Payson Seymour
April 26 -- Southeastern
May 1 -- West Central
May 3 -- at Mendon Unity
May 4 -- Rushville-Industry
May 5 -- at Pleasant Hill
May 8 -- at North Greene
May 9 -- at Triopia
May 10 -- Payson Seymour
May 11 -- West Hancock
May 12 -- Pikeland
