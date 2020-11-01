OSKALOOSA, Iowa – The Culver-Stockton College football team looked like a squad that hadn’t played in more than a month for a majority of Sunday’s game against William Penn.
Yet, the Wildcats had a chance to chase a game-tying touchdown when they took possession at midfield and 22.1 seconds remaining in regulation.
Sophomore quarterback Nolan Booher attempted to hook up with wide receiver Connor Perrine deep down the middle of the field, but his pass was intercepted by the Statesmen’s Rashaad Ollie to finish off a 20-14 victory in Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division play at Statesmen Community Stadium.
The Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Heart North) hadn’t played since a 33-9 loss to Benedictine on September 26. C-SC was forced to postpone three straight games because of positive coronavirus tests and subsequent contract tracing within its program. Last week’s game against Peru State was postponed at Peru State’s request because of COVID-19 related issues.
Saturday’s scheduled game against Clarke was canceled because of cautionary quanratine measures enacted by the Pride.
With William Penn’s game against Peru State postponed, the two schools agreed to play Sunday afternoon.
The Wildcats found little pleasant about their return.
Temperatures dropped into the 30s during the second half, and gusting winds reached 20-25 mph at times. It contributed to the offensive struggles, but it was the lack of execution and timing that proved to be too much to overcome.
C-SC committed seven turnovers, converted just 3 of 10 third downs, committed nine penalties and averaged just 4.2 yards per play. Booher, who started in place of injured senior Korbin Marcum, completed 17 of 31 passes for 186 yards and four interceptions.
One interception came a tipped ball after Booher was hit while throwing the pass and another went off a receiver’s hands and directly to William Penn defensive back Turner Ellis.
A 10-play drive ensued with the Statesmen taking a 7-0 lead on Luke Masters’ 2-yard touchdown run.
A fumble by Booher while he was being sacked set up William Penn’s second touchdown as Brendan Phillips scored on a 5-yard run. C-SC answered on its ensuing possession, driving 68 yards in six plays with Perrine catching a 44-yard touchdown pass to go into halftime trailing 14-7.
The Wildcats tied the game at 14 when linebacker Pat Robinson forced a fumble, linebacker Darren Jones recovered it and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown with 8:29 remaining in the third quarter.
The Statesmen (4-3, 2-1 Heart North) regained the lead by finishing an 89-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run by quarterback Jace Neugebauer with 12:40 to play. C-SC followed with two punts and two turnovers on its final four possessions.
Jordan Grant led C-SC with 19 carries and 67 yards rushing, while Perrine caught five passes for 83 yards. William Penn finished with 180 yards rushing and 228 yards of total offense, completing only one pass while attempting only three.
The Statesmen ran the ball 62 times and owned nearly an 11-minute advantage in time of possession.