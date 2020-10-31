DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team couldn’t get enough stops at one end to allow for easy baskets at the other.
It resulted in a dismal offensive effort in Saturday’s season-opening 77-58 loss to Saint Ambrose at Lee Lohman Arena.
The Wildcats struggled shooting from every angle, finishing 32 percent from the field, 26 percent from 3-point range and 52 percent from the free-throw line. It made playing from behind that much more difficult.
C-SC trailed 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Bees scored the first 10 points of the second quarter and ultimately went into halftime with a 29-21 lead. Nya Taylor made a 3-pointer to open the second half and get the Wildcats within five points, but Saint Ambrose responded with a 13-6 surge to extend the lead back to double digits.
The Bees went to the fourth quarter leading 57-41.
Senior guard Payton Curley led the Wildcats with 14 points, while Taylor had nine points and sophomore forward Jada Summers grabbed nine rebounds. C-SC managed just five assists and committed 15 turnovers.
C-SC will face the University of Health Science and Pharmacy of St. Louis in its home opener at 6 p.m. Thursday at Charles Field House.