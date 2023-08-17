CANTON, Mo. – A year after they finished 13-4-2 and losing in the quarterfinals to Baker on penalty kicks, the Wildcats women’s soccer team of Culver-Stockton college had quite a drop off last season.
The Wildcats finished the season 6-11-1, ending the year on a three-game losing streak after getting off to a solid 3-2 start.
Head coach Tyler Tomlinson spoke to KCTV 5’s Jillian Carroll on what he’s seen in this year’s squad that has him feeling positive heading into this season.
“The first few positives that I’ve seen are culture based,” said Tomlinson. “This group is clicking really well, they seem to get along, we have good leadership and it’s trickling down throughout our team which is a positive thing.”
This will be year 13 for Tomlinson after taking over the head coaching job in February of 2011, since taking over he’s become the all-time winningest coach in program history and led the team to its’ first postseason berth ever in 2014.
Culver-Stockton in seven of his 12 seasons has had a winning record, one of his senior players, defender Ellie Wiehardt, who will play a key factor in the team getting back to their winning ways also spoke on KCTV about the excitement of playing in her final season.
“I’m very excited it’s my senior year so I’m ready to get going, we have a lot of new faces and talent this season so it’ll be exciting,” said Wiehardt. “Sportsmanship is a big thing for us being respectful on and off the field and as a team we have a very good connection this year.”
This year’s team will largely be depended on the majority of their younger players as Weidhardt is one of only three seniors, with the others being Maria Messer and McKenna Little. Morgan Machado is the fourth experienced player coming back as a graduate student this season.
So, a lot of new Wildcats will be taking the field this Saturday in the home opener against Avila. Tomlinson praised Wiehardt for the work she’s put in and her presence over the years for the program along with the confidence he has in the team’s depth.
“Ellie is a person who leads by example day in and day out and her effort is always good,” said Tomlinson. “Our team is lucky to have someone whose been here four years, she’s really grown and developed into what it takes to be a good soccer player.”
“In a soccer sense we have a little bit more depth than we’ve had in a couple years and maybe a little more athleticism as well with some of our younger players.”
After Saturday, Culver-Stockton will be on the road the following Saturday in St. Louis to face Fontbonne at 5 p.m. and will begin September back at home hosting Missouri Baptist.
“It’s a very high-level conference, every game can be different one-minute things can be going your way and then things can go south so the level of intensity has to be high every game for us,” said Wiehardt on what it will take to play at a high level once again in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
