JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Hannibal rebounded from last week's loss with a convincing 53-28 road win over Jefferson City on Friday night.
Hannibal junior all-purpose back Aneyas Williams scored eight touchdowns, breaking Wentric Williams II's record of six touchdowns in a game during the 2000 season against Mexico.
Williams had 241 rushing yards and 174 receiving yards during Friday's win.
“I’m not sure what it is about being on the road, but we just seem to be more focused on the road,” said Hannibal coach Jeff Gschwender.
Hannibal scored on its opening possession, needing only seven plays for Aneyas Williams to bust through for a 15-yard touchdown that was set up by a 23-yard run by Markahl Humphrey.
Jefferson City answered right back on their opening possession with a touchdown with a 33-yard pass by Jacob Wilson to Ryan Tadsen to tie the game at 7-7.
The Pirates offense was moving the ball down the field in its second possession, but a touchdown run was negated by an ineligible receiver and would turn the ball over on downs.
The Jays offense took advantage of that mistake and would capitalize with a 67-yard touchdown run by Rodney Wilson to give Jefferson City a 14-7 lead.
Jefferson City capitalized on a Hannibal fumble, scoring on a quarterback run by Jacob Wilson to take a 21-7 lead.
Williams took it to the house on Hannibal's next possession with a 70-yard run to get the Pirates within a touchdown.
The Pirates defense came up with a fumble recovery at their 47-yard line, which would lead to a one-yard touchdown run by Williams to tie the game up.
The combination of Humphrey and Williams helped lead a 78-yard drive for Hannibal right before halftime, which culminated with a 17-yard touchdown pass by Waylon Anders to Williams that gave Hannibal a 28-21 lead.
Kane Wilson came up with a sack of Jefferson City's quarterback, which would stunt the Jays opening drive of the second quarter.
The Pirates took advantage with a 63-yard touchdown run by Williams to take a 34-21 lead.
The Jays would score on their next possession to narrow Hannibal's lead to 34-28.
Williams ran in a 15-yard touchdown on Hannibal's next possession to take a 40-28 lead.
Hannibal recovered a Jays fumble on their own 11-yard line, which set up another Pirates touchdown. Waylon Anders ran 10 yards that set up Williams' seventh touchdown of the night.
Williams went on to run for one more touchdown to give Hannibal a 53-28 lead.
Hannibal (1-1) will play at Troy Buchanan (1-0) in its next game on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
