QUINCY – Zach Willing and Ethan Arns have been on a roll this summer.
After Willing defeated Arns in the Quincy men’s open singles final last month, the two Hawks have paired up – and brought home some hardware.
The Quincy duo took home another title Sunday morning in the men’s open division of the Quincy Open Doubles Championships. Willing and Arns defeated Todd Willing and Chris Leonard, 6-1 and 6-3 at Reservoir Park.
This is the pair’s second doubles title in two weeks after the two won the Alton men’s open doubles final July 10. Zach Willing also won the Alton men’s open singles final.
“It’s always good to play with each other,” Zach Willing said. “We know each other’s play style so well. I just kind of know where he’s going, he knows where I’m going, it makes doubles a lot easier because you can’t just win it with one person.”
After a dominant first set for Zach Willing and Arns, Todd Willing and Leonard stepped up their game and jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second set. Zach Willing and Arns then started placing balls better, going on a 6-1 run to end the match.
While winning his fourth title in a month is fun for the Quincy University tennis player, defeating his dad, Todd, made it even more special.
“(They’re) definitely matches I’ll always remember for a lifetime,” Zach Willing said. “Definitely get more nervous for those matches just because it’s him.”
Zach Willing and Arns took an interesting road to their title this weekend after only two men’s open teams signed up. To get more playing time, the Willings, Arns and Leonard swapped around partners for two other matches on Friday and Saturday.
Drew Koester also continued dominance in his division, winning the men’s 4.0 title alongside teammate Will Meckes. The duo defeated defending champs Barney Bier and Pat Costigan after splitting two sets and winning the match’s tiebreaker 10-5.
This comes after Koester won the division’s singles final in June.
“Barney and Pat are really tough, and it’s Barney’s birthday so we were sorry to spoil the party but not so sorry,” Meckes said laughing. “We’re glad to get the win.”
In the women’s open final, Cindy Crist and Jamie Steinkamp took home the title in two 6-4 sets against Palmyra High sisters Maura and Molly Gottman. For Steinkamp, this title means a lot after the former Quincy Notre Dame tennis standout fell in last year’s final.
“It feels nice because I’ve played in these tournaments for lots of years and I’ve come close but I haven’t really had a victory in a while so it’s nice to know that the hard work pays off,” Steinkamp said.
Steinkamp also said this year’s tournament will help her strategically and experience-wise heading into her sophomore season with the SIU-Edwardsville club tennis team.
Earlier in the morning, Tim and Mike O’Neal clinched the men’s legends championship after winning two matches in the round-robin division.
Steve Damm and Randy Davis also took home hardware, defeating Arrow Crist and Lanny Wang for the men’s 3.5 championship. The duo’s journey to the title didn’t come without a few stressful situations as both of their matches ended in two victorious tiebreakers.
Despite the winning weekend, Damm says most of all, it was just fun.
“I was able to come out here and enjoy the competition and play what I love, and that’s tennis,” Damm said.
