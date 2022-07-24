Photo of men's open participants

Ethan Arns (left) and Zach Willing (left-center) defeated Todd Willing (right-center) and Chris Leonard for the men's open doubles title Sunday morning.

 H-W PHOTO/CAM ADAMS

QUINCY – Zach Willing and Ethan Arns have been on a roll this summer.

After Willing defeated Arns in the Quincy men’s open singles final last month, the two Hawks have paired up – and brought home some hardware.

