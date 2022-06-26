QUINCY – The relationship between Quincy University men’s tennis player Zach Willing and QU coach Ethan Arns is something special.
The two often meet on the court to try out new strategies and skills developed to beat one another. However, the stakes were a bit higher when they met Sunday morning.
Willing defeated Arns 6-0, 6-2 to defend his men’s open title at the Quincy Open Singles Championships at Reservoir Park. For the junior Hawk, he said it was satisfying to finish this year’s title after he won by default in 2021.
“I didn’t feel like I won all the way (last year), but this kind of caps it off and makes it actually official, I feel like,” Willing said. “It was definitely a good feeling to get one where I completed it.”
With the championship, Willing said he earns bragging rights over his head coach – until Monday. The pair of Hawks continuously find themselves competing against each other, whether it be tennis or something else.
While they push each other on the tennis court, the two also push each other in life.
“It’s such a good relationship that we have with each other, even when he’s coaching me,” Willing said. “Being around him so much, he’s not just a coach, he’s a friend, he’s a mentor.”
Arns shared similar sentiments about their friendship.
“It’s fun to have someone to push,” Arns said. “His dad, Todd, always pushed me, and some of the older guys always pushed me so it’s always nice to give back and push the younger kids to be better than us.”
Another young star in Arrow Crist also bested his older competition with a championship win in the men’s 3.5. The 13-year-old beat Steve Damm 6-2, 7-6.
The match’s second set featured several long rallies, including a few in the set’s tiebreaker. While Crist said he was a bit surprised he won the division title, he felt good to claim victory after the long match.
“It’s a very nice feeling because I was fighting for the match, but it made it even more rewarding to win if we were so close,” Crist said. “I was enjoying the battle.”
In another lengthy match, Drew Koester defeated Rick Crider in three competitive sets, 7-6, 4-6 and 10-8 in the men’s 4.0. In the third set’s tiebreaker, Koester said he was cramping up and was constantly telling himself, “One more point, one more point.”
After battling to a 9-8 score with Crider, Koester hit a ball near the baseline, hoping it had stayed in. Then the 31-year-old heard the words he had been hoping for from his opponent.
“Good shot.”
“When I heard (that), it just felt really good and it was just a weight lifted off,” Koester said.
Another Quincy Open returner in Kendra Maples took home the women’s open title against Olivia Clayton. Maples won in two 6-2 sets, a much shorter match than her three-hour long semifinal on Saturday.
Maples, a Palmyra High alum, said it was nice knowing all the time and effort she put in paid off with a championship win. She was also happy to continue to get better for her senior season at NAIA McPherson College in Kansas.
“Getting reps in knowing that I can go back to college after playing a while rather than going in and not playing at all,” Maples said. “Just knowing that I consistently played this summer will allow me to hopefully play better.”
In the men’s legends division, Chris Leonard knocked off defending division winner Tim O’Neal 6-0, 6-2. The Hannibal player completed a near flawless tournament, giving up just three games in three matches.
This was the first time the two had faced off as Leonard gave his opponent a lot of praise. Leonard also applauded Quincy Tennis Association president Todd Willing for putting on this year’s singles tournament.
“Todd really runs a good tournament up here,” Leonard said. “I hope the people here in Quincy appreciate all that he does for tennis. It’s not just this year, he’s been doing good things for tennis in the Quincy area, him and really his whole family for a long time.”
