COLUMBIA, Mo. -- All four Hannibal wrestlers competed in the final day of the Missouri High School Class 3 state wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Hannibal senior Trevor Wilson (40-4) entered the tournament hoping to defend his Class 3 170-pound championship and won Friday's semifinal to advance to the title bout on Saturday.
Wilson would ultimately fall to Neosho's Eli Zar (50-4) in the Class 3 170-pound championship in a 7-2 decision, finishing second in state.
Pirates sophomore Tristen Essig (41-5) finished third overall in the Class 3 120-pound weight class.
Essig started Saturday in the consolation semifinals by defeating North Point's Chad Benwell Jr. (20-5) in a sudden victory.
In the third-place match, Essig defeated Farmington's Presley Johnson (42-14) by a 4-2 decision.
Hannibal sophomore Cody Culp (38-8) defeated Smithville's Kolby McClain in a 2-0 decision in the Class 3 126-pound consolation semifinals.
Culp then fell to Webster Groves' Alex Turley (42-2) in a 6-3 decision in the third-place match.
Pirates sophomore Reign Creech (36-9) defeated Williard's Shawn Lang (41-7) in a 4-2 decision in the Class 3 106-pound consolation semifinals.
Creech then fell to Carl Junction's Lukas Walker (43-5) in a 7-3 decision in the third-place match.
