QUINCY — Emily Wilson’s confidence wasn’t going to wane.
“It was mainly because I was prepared,” the Quincy High School senior thrower said.
It turns out she was prepared to dominate.
Wilson was one of two QHS track athletes to win two individual titles Friday during the Western Big 6 Conference girls championships at Flinn Stadium, capturing the crowns in the shot put and discus. Anna Schuering, the junior distance runner, also won twice as she blew past the field in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs.
“Those two young ladies with their attitude and work ethic are such great kids to have on your team,” QHS coach Matt McClelland said. “They lead by example.”
Wilson’s fiery nature and emphatic desire to compete rubs off on those around her.
She won the shot put with a toss of 11.31 meters, more than three-fourths of a meter further than Geneseo’s Brenna McGuire. In the discus, Wilson won with a toss of 38.12 meters, nearly 2.5 meters further than Rock Island’s Valerie Holland.
“Emily’s a special kid in that she’s super competitve,” McClelland said. “She’s competitive with the competition she’s facing. At times, she’s more competitive with herself.”
That sounds a lot like Schuering.
She finished the 800 run in 2 minutes, 20.33 seconds, which was .64 of a second faster than her seed time. She was 5.11 seconds faster than Alleman’s Caroline Adam.
QHS’s Alexandria Meyers was fifth in the 800 in 2:33.47, while Olivia Schuering was sixth in 2:34.42.
In the 1,600 run, Schuering finished in 5:21.53, more than 11 seconds faster than the field.
“She never stops working,” McClelland said.
Eleanor Spooner took fourth in the 300 hurdles in 54.31 seconds, showing considerable improvement after running more than a minute just a couple of weeks ago.
“That’s a huge (personal record) for her,” McClelland said. “She ran so gutsy.”
The Blue Devils also had two two-four finishes in the triple jump as Alden Barbagiovanni finished second with a leap of 9.95 meters and Ava Winking was fourth at 9.87 meters.