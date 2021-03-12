INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Hannibal junior Trevor Wilson had a solid gameplan heading into the 170-pound championship match against Neosho’s Eric Holt in the Class 3 Missouri State Wrestling Championships on Friday night.
“At first I was going to take the first 30 or 45 seconds to feel the match out and see how he was,” Wilson said.
Of course, nothing typically works out as planned in such a high-stakes match. Wilson and Holt grappled almost immediately after the whistle, and 20 seconds into the match Holt had Wilson stumbling while shooting for a takedown. Wilson was able to recover without giving up points, however, and the two made it back to their feet.
“After that I kind of just blacked out,” Wilson said. “Everything just went blank.”
Wilson’s mind might have shut off, but his instincts kicked in. He got in position with an overhook on Holt, took him straight down to the mat and onto his back, then pinned Holt 45 seconds into the first period to win his first state championship.
“I didn’t really think it was going to happen that fast. It kind of shocked me,” Wilson said. “I was just speechless. I didn’t know what I was feeling, I didn’t know what I was thinking. It was a feeling I’ve never felt before.”
Hannibal coach Jacob Borgmeyer was never worried about Wilson’s ability to stave off the early takedown attempt, and he recognized Wilson’s finishing move before either wrestler on the mat knew what was happening.
“Once he got that whizzer, I knew what he was looking for,” Borgmeyer said. “As soon as Holt stepped around and we were able to pop our hips and get his feet off the ground, we knew what was coming. For Trevor to win a state title like that was true Trevor fashion.”
Wilson became the first Pirate to win a state title since Kyle Muehring and Chandler Fohey won their second and third state crowns, respectively, in 2015. It also capped off a three-medal day for Hannibal, with freshman Tristen Essig taking fifth place at 113 and Chad Culp finishing in sixth at 120.
Essig started his day with a victory in his first championship round match, defeating Belton’s Antonio Rizzi 5-3. Essig fell in the championship quarterfinals to Hillsboro’s Gavin Alexander by a pin in the third period, and in his fist consolation round match he and Lebanon’s Quentin Long battled to a scoreless tie through the first three periods. Essig managed a takedown in the first overtime for a 2-0 sudden victory, then he won back-to-back decisions take fifth place, defeating Dayton Boyd of Farmington in the fifth-place match with a 6-4 decision to avenge a 4-3 loss to Boyd from earlier in the season.
Culp lost his first match of the day with a 6-4 defeat at the hands of Neosho’s Landon Kivett. He bounced back in the first wrestleback with a 7-4 decision over Belton’s Lane Cross, coming from behind in dramatic fashion with a takedown and two back points in the final 10 seconds. Culp then held on for a 2-1 victory in the consolation semifinals before falling 10-8 in the fifth-place match to Smithville’s Kolby McClain.
“Tristen and Chad both were absolutely outstanding today. It really just goes to show the hard work and commitment that they had throughout this year,” Borgmeyer said. “For Tristen to end it by beating a guy he had previously lost to, for him to cap off his freshman year like that is just awesome. For Chad to come together and win two straight on the backside after a first-round loss, that’s hard to do. That is one of the hardest things to do, and that’s what makes this sport so darn tough.
“I couldn’t be happier for those two freshmen to start off their careers in Hannibal with medals. That’s just awesome.”
While those two started their careers with state hardware, senior Gavin Morawitz just missed out on ending his career with a medal. Morawitz won his first match at 160 with a pin in the first period but was pinned in the third period of his quarterfinal and was sent to the consolation bracket. Morawitz again won in dominant fashion in his first wrestleback and trailed just 2-0 deep into the consolation semifinals to Smithville’s Riley Brown, but Brown was able to flip Morawitz for three back points in the third and held on for a 5-0 victory to eliminate Morawitz from the tournament.
“That’s just a heartbreaking loss. There’s nothing else to say about it,” Borgmeyer said. “That kid has put in everything for this program, he is one of the smartest workers I’ve ever been around and I am very proud of him. His wrestling career isn’t over, so this isn’t the end of the story, just the end of this chapter.”
The lone Pirate to not win a match was freshman Reign Creech, who lost 2-1 in his opening match at 106 and then was pinned in the first period of his first consolation match by Lukas Walker from Carl Junction, who went on to win the fifth-place match.
Wilson now goes from a championship hopeful to a defending champion entering his senior season, and with three freshman gaining valuable state experience alongside him, he is excited for the future of Hannibal wrestling.
“I think it’s going to be pretty amazing,” Wilson said. “We have more freshmen coming in next year at the same level the freshmen this year are, and I think with them coming in and having the other guys we have coming back next year, we’re going to be unstoppable.”