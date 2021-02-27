ST. PETERS, Mo. — Trevor Wilson once again proved he is the standard bearer for the Hannibal wrestling program on Saturday night.
The Pirates junior and last season’s Class 3 state runner-up at 170 pounds punched his ticket back to the state tournament by winning the 170 bracket of the Class 3 Sectional 2 meet at Ft. Zumwalt South.
Wilson made quick work of his first two opponents with pins in less than 30 seconds in the quarterfinals and semifinals, then he finished off with a 10-6 decision over Whitfield’s Reese Callahan in the 170 sectional finals.
“He’s a good face for the program,” Hannibal coach Jacob Borgmeyer said. “It’s kind of a one-two punch with Gavin (Morawitz) and him, I can always count on both of those guys to come out and give us everything that we have.”
Morawitz also reached the sectional finals to qualify for the state tournament, one of five Pirates to punch their tickets to the state meet on Saturday. Morawtiz also recorded pins in the first period of the first two rounds, but he fell to Wentzville Liberty’s Wyatt Haynes by a pin right at the second period buzzer.
Its the second loss in the postseason to Haynes for Morawitz, as the two also battled in the district final, but Borgmeyer still saw growth from the match.
“The end result might have been the same, but the way that the match progressed and the ability that we had and the changes we were able to make in just two weeks were great,” Borgmeyer said.
Morawitz, the lone senior qualifier for the Pirates, and Wilson are making their returns to the state meet — which will be held on March 12 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo. — three Hannibal wrestlers earned the right to make their first state appearance.
Freshmen Tristen Essig, Reign Creech and Chad Culp all qualified in their first year with the team, with Essig placing second at 113, Creech finishing third at 106 and Culp taking third at 120.
Essig had to go through Clayton’s Nate Martin, who placed sixth at 106 in the state meet a year ago, in the semifinals but pulled off a 10-4 decision to earn his state trip.
“For him to do that boosted his confidence in his ability,” Borgmeyer said. “I told him every day this week, ‘You’re going to beat this kid. You’re going to beat this kid.’ You tell a kid that enough they’re going to start to believe you, and that’s half the battle in wrestling.”
Creech and Culp didn’t have the luxury of winning their semifinal matches, so both had to go through the consolation bracket to earn their shot. This season only three wrestlers qualified per weight class, so to earn a state trip Creech and Culp had to win their third-place matches.
“For them to battle back after a loss was awesome,” Borgmeyer said. “Losses can do one of two things to a kid. It can shut them down or they can use it and they can build. Reign and Chad both I thought performed really well in that third place match and were able to really gut one out to get a win to qualify. That says a lot about the upcoming two weeks and their future in our program.”
Culp had to win two matches, but he did so easily with an 11-0 major decision in the consolation semifinals and a 9-1 major decision over Wentzville Liberty’s Aidan Kelly in the third place match.
“My first match I was confident I was going to win, then in my second match I knew I had to win,” Culp said. “People have been looking up to me to go to state, so I had to win.”
Creech received a bye in the consolation semifinals and had to face Warrenton’s Joshua Kassing in the third place match, a wrestler Creech had already beaten this season.
“At first I wasn’t really nervous at all, but when I got up to the match I don’t know if I got nervous or if my stomach wasn’t feeling good,” Creech said. “I had to wrestle having a rumbly stomach.”
Once the match began, however, Creech settled down and he was able to pin Kassing in the second period.
“In the second period he was going to get up and I turned him, then I held him there for a little bit and was able to catch my breath and stuff,” Creech said.
The freshmen trio will have two weeks now to train and prepare with the coaching staff and Morawitz and Wilson before embarking on their first state journey.
“I’m really excited, I didn’t expect to make it my freshman year,” Creech said. “It’s pretty awesome.”