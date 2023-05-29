SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Make memories and write history.
That's what Quincy Notre Dame head coach Rich Polak told his team during morning practice as the Raiders faced the task of preparing for the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional less than 48 hours after the tragic death of senior center fielder and No. 2 hitter Tucker Tollerton.
"Somebody told me there was a black bird on top of the light tower that stayed the whole game," Polak said. "I didn't see it. As soon as the fifth inning was over, it flew away. So maybe that was God's way of saying that Tucker is looking down on us."
QND certainly had a memorable performance, defeating Bloomington Central Catholic 13-1 in five innings.
The five inning win matched Tollerton's jersey number -- five.
"It felt awesome," Raiders senior third baseman Brady Kindhart said of the win. "All we wanted to do is win for him. His parents actually sent us a message before the game and said 'do it for Tuck.' We had one goal in mind and it's do it for him."
QND starting pitcher Tyler Dance pitched a gem, going the full five innings with two strikeouts and allowing just a hit and a walk.
The lone run allowed was unearned after a early throwing error by shortstop Jack Linenfelser, which the Saints were able to manufacture a score without a hit.
"Trout (Dance) did great today," Kindhart said. "For him to keep us focused in the dugout through that first inning. He was picking up Jack in the dugout and telling him that his bat would pick us up. The bats just came alive today. Not like have had in the playoffs yet."
QND responded in the second inning, starting off with a double by Michael Stupavsky, who was pinch run for by Gavin Doellman. Nolan Robb then drove him in to tie the game.
Evan Kenning then doubled and Colin Kurk singled to drive in both Robb and Kurk. Jake Schisler hit a sac fly that scored Kenning to give QND a 4-1 run lead.
QND exploded in the third inning to score seven runs, knocking out the Saints pitcher.
Robb, Kenning and Simon Rabe each had RBI singles and Schisler had a two-RBI single. Dalton Miller capped off the bottom of the third with a two-RBI double.
Schisler finished the day going 2-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs.
"Jake's been one of our leaders all year," Polak said. "I said this all year -- he's a sparkplug for us. He hit the ball and I just think that Tucker lifted it up and put it over the wall for him."
Rabe reached on a two-out single in the fourth, which set up a two-run home run by Schisler.
The Raiders got a lot of production from its five through nine spots, with each batter getting two hits.
"I can't say enough about our guys down there," Polak said. "It's not just our top two or three hitters. We have hitters all over the lineup. The inning is never over until they get three outs on us."
Robb went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Kenning went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Kurk went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Rabe went 2-for-2 with a sac bunt and an RBI.
"Simon Rabe had a sac bunt in there, which is fantastic to get us going," Polak said. "Even at the end, we had two quick out and he gets a base hit that gave Jake an opportunity to hit the ball out of the ballpark."
Robb made several outstanding defensive plays at second base and recorded four assists.
"He's been playing really well recently," Kindhart said. "(Robb) had that one jumping catch and a double play the other day and the diving play today. He's been all over the place and tearing it up lately. Couldn't ask anything more from our second baseman."
QND (35-1) will face Joliet Catholic Academy (24-8-1) in the Class 2A State semifinal game at 5 p.m. on Friday at Dozer Park in Peoria.
The Raiders have Schisler lined up for Friday's semifinal game and Dance pinned for Saturday.
"What can you say about Schisler and Dance with those two guys," Polak said. "Since we've started the regionals, we haven't went to our bullpen yet and we have a good bullpen."
Joliet Catholic Academy defeated Spring Valley 14-4 in the Geneseo Super-Sectional.
"We are going to come back out tomorrow and practice and get refocused," Kindhart said. "All we got to do is get two more wins for Tuck. That's our goal right now. That's what he would have wanted."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.