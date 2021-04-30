QUINCY — A little more than a week ago, the Quincy Notre Dame baseball was having trouble finding its rhythm as the Raiders dropped to 1-3 to start the season.
What a difference a week makes.
QND defeated Central 7-1 at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield on Friday night for its fourth straight victory, third since Tuesday. The Raiders have scored 31 runs in three games this week and have surrendered just three.
"Our confidence has gone up," Raiders sophomore Dalton Miller said of the difference between the season start and the current streak. "Ever since we started getting rolling we were going with it, and we'll keep going with it."
Miller had to showcase that confidence in the top of the fourth inning. The Panthers (2-1) loaded the bases on Raiders starting pitcher Jake Schisler and used an RBI sacrifice fly from Keaton Dickhut to take a 1-0 lead, leaving runners on the corners with one out.
QND coach Ryan Oden made the move to Miller out of the bullpen to replace Schisler, and Miller struck out two of the next three batters to get out of the frame with no more damage done.
"It was one of those situations where you've just got to trust your stuff, you know?" Miller said. "Early on in the season, I haven't had as many reps as some of the other guys coming off of football, but you've just got to trust your stuff. Know you've been doing it long enough to come out and do the job."
The Raiders (5-3) answered immediately with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, all during a two-out rally started by an RBI double from Alex Connoyer to tie the game at 1 and ending with a two-RBI single from Harry Oden to make it 4-1.
Harry Oden hadn't recorded a hit before ending Thursday's game against Beardstown with an RBI double to walk-off the game in the 6th inning. He followed that performance with a team-leading 3-for-3 line on Friday with two RBIs and a run scored.
"He hit that game-winner last night and it just carried over," coach Oden said. "Once he gets going, we're going to be pretty good."
Four of the team's five hits came out of the bottom third of the lineup on Friday, another sign to coach Oden that the team is rounding into form.
"We've got some guys in the order that we've bumped down because they were struggling, but they started hitting today and I knew once we got them going we would be pretty dangerous," Oden said.
Three of the team's five hits came with two outs in the fourth inning as well, which showed Central coach Jordan Tenhouse what his team needs to work on.
"That's what good teams do and that's what we need to do better," Tenhouse said. "Two-out hits make the world go round, that's the difference in the game. When you play a team as good as you or a little better, you have to eliminate those innings for them and have them yourself, and we were on the wrong end of that today."
Blake Eyler, Dylan Dickhut and Carter Eyler all recorded singles for the Panthers, while Peyton Clampitt took the loss after throwing five innings and allowing four hits and four runs while striking out 11.
Miller picked up the win, giving up just one hit and walking two while striking out six in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
After a 3-0 week and extending their win streak to four, the Raiders are ready to do it all over again with five more games set for next week.
"We go into each week with the goal to win the week, and that's what we did," Oden said. "That's what it takes right now, it's one week at a time and it's going to move fast. Playoffs are going to be here before we know it, so we will just keep pushing and keep playing our game."