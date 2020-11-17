PALMYRA, Mo. — After defeating Monroe City and winning its first district championship game in five years, the Palmyra football team gathered at midfield on its home turf last Friday night for the trophy celebration.
A hole was made in the middle of the horde of Panthers so one player could move front and center and accept the Class 2 District 6 championship plaque, even though that player didn’t make a tackle, catch a pass or score a touchdown.
Senior linebacker Peyton Timbrook was the team’s leading tackler through the first six weeks of the season, but an injury suffered in Week 6 against Clark County cut his season short. His teammates made sure Timbrook knew he remained a vital part of Palmyra’s success.
“We really miss him and we know that football meant everything to him,” Palmyra senior quarterback Brody Lehenbauer said. “It really sucked seeing him have to not play football, not just losing him as a teammate but just knowing if I was in that position how bad I would feel. The whole team knew that, so we really wanted to give him that moment there.”
The Panthers are 11-0 heading into the Class 2 state quarterfinal game against Hallsville at 1 p.m. Saturday in Palmyra, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t faced adversity. Not only did Palmyra lose Timbrook after Week 6, leading rusher Wade Begley was injured against the Indians and missed two of the final three weeks of the regular season.
“It definitely changed the concept of the team,” Palmyra coach Kevin Miles said. “We had to be resilient and we had to do some different things. It made us kind of revamp what we wanted to be.”
The change had to be made on both sides of the ball. Timbrook accounted for nearly 30 tackles in the first six games, while Begley eclipsed the rushing century mark twice including a 127-yard outing against Brookfield.
Timbrook also went for over 100 rushing yards against Brookfield in Week 4, and the trio of Begley, Timbrook and senior Ross Arch was a potent rotation for Palmyra to cycle through.
With the other two hurt, the bulk of the carries now rested on Arch’s shoulders.
“When they went down, I kind of shifted my focus more to offense because we have a little more depth on defense and the defensive line position than we do at running back,” Arch said. “It sucks that we have two people down, but you have to take what you’re handed.”
Arch has flourished as the feature back, averaging more than 110 yards per game and more than 6 yards per carry, including two touchdowns and 174 yards in the district championship game.
“Ross is a dude. He’s great in anything he does it seems like,” Palmyra lineman Weston King said. “He’s one of those guys, he’ll do whatever you ask him, and that’s awesome. He loves the workload. I feel like he thrives under it. Basically, he put that backfield on his back.”
Arch still has an important role on the defense as a starting safety, and while the three-time state wrestling finalist seems to never run out of energy on the mat, it’s difficult to exert himself as main offensive option and defensive safety net throughout a 48-minute game.
Mixing in some runs from speedsters Landyn Smith, Zane Meyers and Hays Miller has helped alleviate the pressure on Arch, as has a heightened focus on the passing attack. Lehenbauer has responded, throwing for 737 yards and 14 touchdowns and completing 50 percent of his passes in his last five games.
“We’ve tried to broaden the offense a little bit just to try and keep Ross healthy because we don’t want to overdo it with him,” Miles said. “We try to do those types of things to make sure we don’t overuse him because he’s so important to our defense.”
Ultimately, it’s created a more well-rounded, high-scoring offense.
“We were pretty run heavy, but I think it did open up our offense a little more,” Lehenbauer said. “In the long run, it might have helped us out even a little more than we thought it would.”
Defensively is where the loss was felt hardest, particularly from the hole left by Timbrook in the middle.
“You just can’t replace what he does. Timmy was such a dude,” Miles said. “He was such a great leader on the field and smart in everything that he did, so in that aspect of it you can’t replace him.”
While the individual loss hurt, Palmyra knew it was more than just one player.
“We knew that we were collectively a perfect team, and that’s the mindset we try come in with,” King said. “Next man up. He’s just going to have to step up and be that dude. Even if he isn’t quite as talented, we know he is going to come in with the attitude of, ‘I’m going to be a bad dude and make plays.’”
Both Nolyn Richards and Adam Goodwin have filled those holes for the Panthers, and they’ve gotten a helping hand in the past few games. Begley has slowly made his return since the final game of the season against Centralia, and he is close to being 100 percent.
“As soon as I got hurt, I thought it was the end of my career,” Begley said. “I’m just glad to be back out here on the field.”
While Begley might have doubted his return, Arch certainly didn’t.
“I know Wade, so I knew he was going to be back,” Arch said. “He’s a tough kid and he definitely wants to play, so I knew the whole time he was going to be coming back.”
Begley wasn’t surprised the team was able to carry on.
“We are a good team, but collectively we are a perfect unit,” he said. “Everybody is out there doing their job.”
That ability to rely on his teammates gives him confidence in his return, too.
“If I’m not doing great, we have other guys that can step up and take my spot,” Begley said.
That’s what has Palmyra undefeated and in its first state quarterfinal game since 2015.
“Its been a complete team effort on both sides of the ball to get through this,” Miles said.