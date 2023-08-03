QUINCY -- The Quincy Gems will see postseason baseball as their improved play at the plate and on the mound have resulted in a strong second half clinching a playoff spot.
With their first playoff game coming up on Sunday, the Gems rested a couple key starters playing a role in Thursday's home loss to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12-6 in nine innings.
Pitcher Cole Parkhill made his sixth start of the season pitching for the first four innings allowing six hits, three earned runs, three walks, three strikeouts and one home run.
Parkhill alluded to the guys taking it easy Thursday night ahead of the postseason in a couple days but still wishing they performed better against Illinois Valley.
“I think you could tell, obviously you want to go out there and win a game," said Parkhill. "I think them pulling away early made us kind of get down on ourselves so although we already clinched it's not going to stop us from wanting to playing hard.”
After Drew Evans came in for relief for Parkhill, the Gems trailed 3-0 after the first four innings. Luke Jessen grounding out to second base led to a score for Jordan Scott to give Quincy their first run of the night.
Illinois Valley's Will Worthington would get a single run hit scoring teammate Louis Perona and would later on score himself on a passed ball in the top of the sixth to push their lead to 7-1.
A couple of homers in the top of the seventh from Illinois Valley would put the game seemingly out of reach for Brad Gyorkos squad.
“You always want to win, so it sucks not to play well tonight but we’re in the playoffs already," said Gyorkos. "It was a rest day for a bunch of our starters such as Joe Siervo, Jimmy Koza and Jack Zebig they all didn’t play but they’ll be back in there tomorrow.”
The Gems would eventually find some late game juice in the bottom of the eight putting up four runs that included two single run hits from Andrew Fay and Charles Schebler.
The Gems would outscore the Pistol Shrimp 6-2 in the last two innings.
Fay and Schebler both led Quincy in hits on the night with two a piece.
Fay went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
Schebler went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Jessen led with two RBIs and finished 1-for-5 on the night.
The Gems (30-25) will be right back at QU stadium Friday night hosting Illinois Valley (26-30) again at 6:35 p.m. It'll be their final regular season game at home.
“Everyone has been playing better," said Gyorkos. "Offensively we know we can score so I think everybody is playing well. We still had 10 hits today so I’d say it was just a little let down tonight but we get another one tomorrow.”
