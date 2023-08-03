QUINCY -- The Quincy Gems will see postseason baseball as their improved play at the plate and on the mound have resulted in a strong second half clinching a playoff spot.

With their first playoff game coming up on Sunday, the Gems rested a couple key starters playing a role in Thursday's home loss to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12-6 in nine innings.

