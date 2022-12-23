MACOMB, Ill. -- Western Illinois University welcomed 21 new recruits to its football program on national signing day on Wednesday.
Leathernecks head coach Myers Hendrickson bolstered the football team with the signings of 16 high schoolers and five transfers.
"I am beyond excited to officially welcome this outstanding group of student-athletes to our Leatherneck family," Hendrickson said. "Today is a great day for our football program. The future is very bright and I'm excited to get to work with this great class of early signees."
The class includes players on all three facets of the game -- offense, defense and special teams.
The biggest group comes in the trenches, with both the offensive and defensive lines receiving an influx of talent.
"It has been a fun process," Hendrickson said. "Our staff has done a great job of identifying and recruiting great players for this class. We always start up front, with the offensive and defensive lines. Today we added six outstanding offensive linemen, along with two standout defensive linemen."
The Leathernecks were not only able to get bigger this recruiting cycle, but also became younger and added more skill players to the roster.
"We did this while also adding some tremendous skill players as well," Hendrickson said. "We put a big emphasis on recruiting high school players, as well as local high schools. We will continue to build classes with high school players, while also adding transfers that can impact our program in big ways at key spots."
Hendrickson and his staff stayed close to home, hitting the Land of Lincoln hard, adding 11 players from Illinois.
This year's recruiting class also included plenty of other players from the Midwest, adding two players from Iowa, two from Missouri and one from Minnesota.
WIU also added from outside the Midwest; adding two players from Oklahoma and one each from Alabama, Georgia and Virginia.
"Having a presence in the state of Illinois for high school recruiting was a big emphasis for us, and will continue to be moving forward," Hendrickson said.
While the Leathernecks coaching staff is enjoying the holiday break, they are also keeping an eye on the Feb. 1 signing day and what other talent they can add to the team.
"We are always evaluating and recruiting both high school and transfers, and look to build on the great momentum we have established in this early signing period moving into winter workouts and the February signing day as well," Hendrickson said.
Winter signing class
Cordell Wilson comes from Minneapolis and is a defensive back, who earned All-District honors, is an honor roll student and was selected to the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game.
Kaleb Randolph hails from O'Fallon, Ill.,, and was a four-time All-Conference selection as a defensive lineman.
Marcus Hansen of Fairview Heights, Ill. is a three-year starter as an offensive lineman. He won the Ben Butler Offensive Lineman of the Year Award.
Noah Wright was a team captain and offensive lineman for Galesburg High School of Illinois, and earned Academic All-Conference honors this season.
Brayden Hartman comes from Washington, Iowa, and can play all five positions on the offensive line. He was the Class 3A-5 District Offensive Lineman MVP this season and had a 3.8 GPA.
Scott Webb was an All-Conference selection as a offensive and defensive lineman for Clinton High School in Illinois this year. He was an Honorable Mention All-State pick for the offensive line.
Marcus Moore is a transfer who graduated from Moore High School in Oklahoma. He is an outside linebacker who had seven sacks and 10 tackles for a loss in his sophomore season.
Dorian Arguelles was a First Team All-Conference selection as an offensive lineman for Edwardsville High School in Illinois.
Cory West comes from Springfield, Ill., and attended Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. He is a linebacker who was a two-time Central State 8 Conference leader in tackles and a four-time All-Conference selection, as well as a All-State selection as an outside linebacker in 2021.
Oshobi Odior hails from Oswego High School of Illinois and was a Southwest Prairie West All-Conference selection as a linebacker. He was also voted as the 2022 Team MVP.
NIck Naujokas comes from Mount Carmel High School of Illinois and was a Second Team All-Conference selection as a linebacker this season. He was also named Most Improved Linebacker.
Randall Ward of Lee's Summit, Mo. is an outside linebacker who was named to the First Team All-District, First Team All-Conference, First Team All-Metro and Second Team All-State this season.
Matt Nelson of Lorton, Va., is rated the No. 1 long snapper in Virginia. He attended South County High School and was also an All-District center, All-United State Bowl invite and an American Football World invite.
KaRon Coleman is a transfer from Arkansas State and attended Greene County High School. Coleman is a senior defensive back who was a three-time Arkansas State Athletic Director Honor Roll Member.
Noah Epley hails from New Hartford, Iowa and is a linebacker and a team captain. He also earned Academic All-American and First Team All-Conference honors.
Fredrik Greenhoward is a transfer from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and attended Luther High School. He is a defensive back who earned a selection to the Presidential Academic Honor Roll.
Eddie Ladd is a local player from Macomb, who was a three-time All-Conference selection as a center, defensive end and linebacker. He was a two-time Defensive MVP and had 202 tackles, five sacks and seven forced fumbles and two interceptions during his career.
Keshawn Harrington-McKinney is a two-star defensive lineman who comes from Harlem High School in Chicago, where he was a three-time All-Conference and one-time All-State selection.
Ryan Merklinger comes from Savannah, Ga. and went to Valparaiso/Calvary Day High School, where he was an First Team All-Region and All-State selection.
Terangie Eskridge is a defensive back who attended Richard's High School in Chicago, where he was an All-Conference pick.
Dylan Van is a running back who hails from St. Louis and went to CBC High School. Van was a First Team All-Conference selection and two-time state champion, who rushed for 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.
