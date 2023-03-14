COOKEVILLE, Tenn. -- The Western Illinois University softball team fell in both ends of Tuesday's road doubleheader against Tennessee Tech.
Tennessee Tech defeated the Leathernecks 4-3 in the first game, with WIU briefly taking a one-run lead in the top of the sixth before relinquishing the lead.
Emily Price went the distance in the circle, getting four strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, four walks and four earned runs.
Georgia Rea went 3-3, while Bella Alvarez went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the first game.
The Golden Eagles defeated WIU 6-3 in the second game after the Leathernecks took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Tennessee Tech hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs to secure victory.
Savannah Rodriguez pitched a complete game in a losing effort, going 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, one walk and six earned runs.
WIU (6-17) will be right back in action on Wednesday, facing Murray State on the road at 3 p.m.
Trojans split Tuesday doubleheader
The Hannibal-LaGrange University was back in action in the Space Coast Spring Games on Tuesday, splitting a doubleheader in Melbourne, Florida.
HLGU defeated Montreat College 3-2 in the first game and fell to Indiana University-Purdue 11-0 in the second game.
Sierra Adkins started the first game and was the winning pitcher after going four innings with only allowing two hits, one walk and one unearned run. Emily Bohm pitched the final three innings in relief.
Cheyenne Struemph went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the first game, while Anita Kraus went 2-for-3 with a double. Allison Prather also went 2-for-3.
HLGU (6-11) will be off on Wednesday and return to action in the Space Coast Series on Thursday, facing William Penn at 11:30 a.m. and Indiana University-South Bend at 2 p.m.
Blazers baseball falls to State Fair CC
The John Wood baseball team fell to State Fair Community College 8-7 in a road game on Tuesday.
John Wood (13-4) will return back to action on Monday, hosting Lincoln Land Community College for a doubleheader that begins at noon.
Culver-Stockton volleyball fall to UHSP
The Culver-Stockton men's volleyball team fell to the University of Health Science and Pharmacy in a road conference match on Tuesday.
UHSP defeated the Wildcats in three straight sets -- 25-14, 25-15, 25-14.
Both Jacob Todd and Malachi Gnae had a team-high six kills for CS-C. Owen Randle compiled 21 kills, while Aidan McGuire racked up eight digs.
Culver-Stockton (3-19, 1-14) will host Mount Mercy in its next match at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Brain scores game-winner for Hawks
Quincy University junior Jayme Brain scored the game-winning goal for the Hawks in a 12-11 road win over Flagler College in a men's lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Brain had two goals and two assists for the Hawks, as did Mason Marano. Jordan Ernst scored a team-high four goals.
QU (6-3) will play a road match against Palm Beach Atlantic University at 11 a.m. on Friday.
