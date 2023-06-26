MACOMB, Ill. -- Western Illinois University's Trenton Massner is getting a shot to take his talents to South Beach and continue his basketball career as a professional.
After Thursday night's National Basketball Association Draft, Massner agreed to join the Miami Heat's NBA Summer League team as an undrafted free agent.
Massner is coming off a historic year in a Leatherneck uniform, averaging 19 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. He was second in the Summit League in points per game and first in assists per contest. He shot 43.9 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three.
"We're excited for Trent," Western Illinois men's basketball coach Chad Boudreau said. "It's a tremendous opportunity, he's extremely talented and worked hard to get to this point."
Massner put himself among the all-time Leatherneck elites in his two seasons in Macomb, especially his senior year.
On Jan. 23, Massner set a single-game program record for points in a game, scoring 46 vs. North Dakota. That same week, he hit a game-winning shot to beat South Dakota and led WIU to one of the largest comebacks in program history, beating South Dakota State in overtime.
That next Monday, Massner became the first-ever Leatherneck men's basketball player to earn both the Lou Henson National Player of the Week Award and Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week Award.
Massner scored in double figures in 24 games, scoring more than 20 points 12 times last season. He had a triple-double of 12 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in the season-opening win over Illinois State. He also hit the game-winning shot vs. South Dakota on Jan. 26. Massner scored his 1000th point as a Leatherneck at St. Thomas on February 18.
The Wapello, Iowa native was named First Team All-Summit League and a three-time Summit League Peak Performer Basketball Player of the Week.
In his Western Illinois career, Massner scored 1,075 points, handed out 284 assists, and grabbed 349 rebounds.
The NBA Summer League is set to begin on July 7 and will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The league runs until July 17.
Massner is the first Leatherneck to earn an NBA Summer League invite since Brandon Gilbeck, who played a summer with the Denver Nuggets.
