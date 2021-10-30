ELMWOOD, Ill. -- Liberty senior Cannew Wolf secured a spot at the state cross country meet by placing third overall in the Elmwood Sectional on Saturday.
Quincy Notre Dame competed in the Elmwood Sectional, but did not qualify any runners for state.
Wolf will compete in the Class 1A state meet on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
