PALMRYA, Mo. — After five seasons at the helm of the Palmyra boys basketball team, Ryan Wood stepped down on Friday to dedicate more time to his family.
“I just thought it was time to step down and be more involved in what they are doing,” Wood said. “I’ve missed a lot of stuff over the last four to five years.”
Wood’s daughter, Olivia, plays three sports with Marion County High School and his son, Mason, will be a freshman next year.
Wood guided Palmyra to an 86-49 record in his five seasons with the Panthers. His teams twice won more than 20 games in a season during his tenure, and this season they ended a seven-year district championship drought with a 38-37 victory over Highland in the Class 3 District 6 title game.
“We had some ups and downs this year, and we overcame a lot this year compared to years past,” Wood said. “They battled to the end at Highland. It was a hard-fought game on both sides and we were just fortunate to slip out of there with a victory.”
The district title was a culmination for the careers of seniors such as Abe Haerr, Zane Meyers, Quade Plunkett and Aaron Stamper, who had fallen short in previous seasons.
That senior group were in eighth grade when Wood took over the program, and watching them finally win a district crown was reward enough for Wood after all of the hard work they put in over the years.
“They had not tasted a district championship in basketball, so I was extremely happy for them to be able to do that,” Wood said. “That stuff is contagious to the young kids and they will want to do the same thing year in and year out after this. Just happy for the seniors.”
Although Palmyra will graduate five seniors and have a new head coach next season, the Panthers bring back a host of talented players as well, led by forward Bear Bock, who was a starter as a freshman this season.
Wood was previously the head coach for Marion County’s boys basketball team for 12 seasons prior to his tenure with Palmyra, where he compiled a 167-147 record for the Mustangs. He also served as an assistant coach for Monroe City for one year and an assistant coach at Green City for two years.
“The biggest part of being a coach in my opinion is just the relationships you build with the kids,” Wood said. “I reached out to quite a few of my ex-players at Palmyra (on Friday) and they all said kind and nice words and were supportive of my decision.”
Prior to his coaching career, Wood was a star basketball player himself. He played high school basketball for Marion County before going on to play collegiate ball with John Wood Community College and Hannibal-LaGrange University.
While he won’t be stalking the sidelines anymore, Wood won’t be too far away from the northeast Missouri basketball scene.
“I’ve always kind of been a local guy,” Wood said. “Never got too far away. I enjoy northeast Missouri and the peace and quality of life here.”