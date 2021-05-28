ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Everything changed with one swing.
Now the Quincy University baseball team has confidence, momentum and the belief a trip to Cary, N.C., for the NCAA Division II World Series is still possible.
After surrendering the lead in the top of the seventh inning Friday when top-seeded Illinois-Springfield scored three times, Hawks second baseman Nolan Wosman led off the bottom of the frame by powder-kegging a hanging breaking ball for a home run to left-center field.
It jumpstarted a three-run response as fifth-seeded Quincy retook the lead and turned to left-handed closer Sam Stephens to slam the door shut on a 4-3 victory in an elimination game of the Midwest Regional at Lindenwood’s Lou Brock Sports Complex.
“It helped everyone seeing we were able to bounce back and send the No. 1 seed home,” Wosman said. “To come back and answer like that, it makes it even more sweet to beat them and be able to send them home.”
It makes a run through the loser’s bracket seem less daunting.
The Hawks (29-14) will face Davenport at 3 p.m. Saturday with the winner playing advancing to Sunday. The Sunday schedule has yet to be determined.
“We needed that to get a little confidence going,” said Stephens, who retired seven of the eight batters he faced in earning the victory out of the bullpen. “We’re a team capable of coming in and beating about anybody any day of the week, but we needed a little confidence.
“We’d been on a bit of a slide, and we know that obviously. To get back on the saddle and beat a very good team is something you definitely like to see.”
Even better was the immediate response to losing the lead.
QU right-hander Spencer Walker limited Illinois-Springfield to one hit through six innings, but Kal Youngquist’s double to start the seventh turned the tide. The Prairie Stars had four singles in a five at-bat stretch, leading to three runs with two scored with two outs.
Stephens came out of the bullpen to strike out UIS’s Asher Bradd with runners at the corners to get out of the inning.
It brought Wosman to the plate leading off the bottom of the frame.
“Honestly, with that field, I’m just looking to hit something hard and shoot a gap or something,” Wosman said. “It’s a really big field. It doesn’t play like Quincy.”
The Hawks had hit one home run in four previous games there.
“That’s a graveyard,” Stephens said.
Yet, this was the third time Wosman faced Prairie Stars right-hander Chad Saner and expected to see more curveballs.
“I had an idea of what it would look like,” Wosman said. “He hung one just a little too much. I think he was getting a little tired. I finally put a barrel on the ball.”
It sailed over the wall in left-center field in a hurry.
“To see it go out was something that really energized us,” Stephens said. “That was a big boy home run for sure.”
It instantaneously changed the Hawks’ mindset.
“It helped guys see they could start barreling up balls,” Wosman said.
After Gino D’Alessio flew out to center field, UIS went to its bullpen, pulling Saner in favor of left-hander Seth Masters. Pinch-hitter Justin Eads greeted him by driving a ball into the left-center field gap, having it one-hop the wall for a double. Masters then walked Cole Evans and Brock Boynton to load the bases.
The Prairie Stars again went to the bullpen, but Colton Hale walked Jacob Kalusniak to force in the tying run. Another reliever was summoned, but Dayson Croes lifted a Mason Coon pitch into right field for a run-scoring sacrifice fly and the game-winning RBI.
“We get energized when we hit home runs,” QU coach Josh Rabe said. “When we hit one, it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, here we go.’”
The Hawks are 22-4 this season when hitting a home run and 17-0 when hitting two or more homers in a game. Because of the one Wosman hit and the reaction to it, they live to play another day.