LIBERTY, Mo. — Adamant might be the most politically correct way to describe Ryan Hellenthal’s halftime demeanor and approach Thursday night.
“That’s being nice,” the Quincy University men’s basketball coach said with a slight chuckle.
Ferocious might be more apt description.
“After that first half and the way we moved around, I questioned whether they had any pride on the front of their chests,” Hellenthal said.
That message come through loud and clear.
“I’ve been around Coach three years now, and I think I’ve only seen him like that one other time,” redshirt sophomore forward Adam Moore said. “That was my redshirt season. As a freshman, it was not something I liked. As a third-year player, it’s still not something I liked.
“But it definitely woke people up.”
Something needed to after the Hawks scored just 22 points in the first half of the Great Lakes Valley Conference matchup with William Jewell at the Mabee Center. After going 2 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half, the Hawks went 11 of 16 from the perimeter in the second half and rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit for a 74-70 victory.
“We knew we had to respond,” sophomore guard Jack Youmans said. “We’ve gone through a lot this year and had some ups and downs, but we knew we could do this. We made some big shots and got some big stops down the stretch. In the end, we believed we could do this.”
The Hawks (6-13) did so shorthanded.
Senior forward Tanner Stuckman, the team’s leading scorer at 18.5 points per game, was sidelined with a strained calf suffered in practice. His presence was sorely missed in the first half when Quincy shot just 26.7 percent from the field and trailed 33-22 after handing out just two assists against seven turnovers.
Everything changed coming out of the locker room. The Hawks opened the second half by scoring in the paint on four straight possessions and converting two turnovers by the Cardinals(4-15) into points to pull within 33-30.
A 3-point barrage followed. Youmans made three consecutive 3-pointers, tying the game at 41 with 13:34 to play. His sixth 3-pointer of the half came with 9:34 to play and gave the Hawks their first lead at 52-51. Two minutes later, Moore hit a 3-pointer and was fouled, making the free throw for a four-point play and a 59-56 lead they would never relinquish.
“We knew we had to change some things up with our offense and our flow,” said Youmans, who went 7 of 8 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 27 points. “Once we made those adjustments at halftime, we got much better looks.”
So much of the flow was fueled by defense. The Cardinals shot 40 percent from the field in the second half and were forced into seven turnovers, managing just five points the final 3:30 of the game.
Youmans spearheaded that effort as well.
“Even though he made all those threes, it was the best defense he played all year long,” Hellenthal said. “He played with supreme confidence, and the rest of the guys fed off that.”
It showed them – be it at full strength or fighting short-handed – they can win close games in this league.
“It shows what kind of team we can be next year,” said Moore, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. “We have to finish this year with a few more wins, but it shows we have a pretty solid team coming back that can figure out how to win games. We’re showing more maturity.”