Two of the top pitching prospects in the St. Louis Cardinals organization made the trip to America's Hometown during the Cardinals Caravan stop at Hannibal-LaGrange University on Saturday.

Right-hander Michael McGreevy was the Cardinals No. 1 draft pick in 2021 and left-hander Connor Thomas has risen within the organization since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.