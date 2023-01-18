Two of the top pitching prospects in the St. Louis Cardinals organization made the trip to America's Hometown during the Cardinals Caravan stop at Hannibal-LaGrange University on Saturday.
Right-hander Michael McGreevy was the Cardinals No. 1 draft pick in 2021 and left-hander Connor Thomas has risen within the organization since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.
"I got extremely lucky to be drafted by the best organization in baseball and they have truly taken really good care of me," Thomas said. "I couldn't be any happier to be a Cardinal. I look forward to honoring the tradition and adding some more wins to the Cardinals."
Both pitchers rank in the top-30 prospects within the organization for 2023 according to mlb.com. McGreevy rocketed up to No. 9, while Thomas sets at No. 24.
McGreevy split time between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield in 2022, combining for a 3.99 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 144.1 innings pitched.
"It's been different than I thought it was going to be," McGreevy said. "It's more about gaining experience. Go play and get roughed up, have success and kind of learn from that. It's different, but I grown to like it. I feel like I gained so much experience and I'm really excited about 2023."
The 2021 No. 1 pick pitched quite well in Peoria, compiling a 2.78 ERA in eight starts. He had mixed results in Springfield, going 9-5 with a 5.00 ERA.
Minor league ball has been an adjustment from pitching at the collegiate level at UC Santa Barbara for McGreevy, who enters his age-22 season.
"I don't think there's anything that's stuck out and 'hey, I learned this,'" McGreevy said. "It's more like getting a routine. Following what I like to do in a full season of baseball. That's different than college because games are different. It's six days a week instead of the three on the weekend. It's different, but I've learned how to cement my routine."
Thomas advanced to Triple-A last season and was named 2022 Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year after posting a 1.75 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched.
It was a welcome change after an up-and-down season in Triple-A Memphis last season for Thomas, who turns 25 in May.
"(The Cardinals have) some of the most elite coaching staff I feel like in the whole of Major League Baseball," Thomas said. "The Cardinals have the best coaches and I feel like I've really developed since I was in college."
Thomas started off well in the first half, but struggled down the stretch. He compiled a 5.47 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 135 innings pitched with the Redbirds.
In 2021, Thomas combined for a 3.39 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 122 innings pitched between Memphis and Double-A Springfield.
"Probably just learning how to adapt to each level," Thomas said about his growth. "Each level has a different learning curve that comes to adapt to. I would say just kind of learn that curve each time you go up has been the biggest challenge. I look forward to conquering that challenge when I get a chance to pitch in the big leagues."
Thomas was drafted out of Georgia Tech in 2019 and shares a home state with longtime Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright.
Thomas is looking forward to spring training to talk with Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty and other veteran pitchers.
"Anytime I can kind of pick their brains and learn from those guys who have been around the block is always a good thing," Thomas said. "Adam Wainwright is a Georgia guy just like myself and I look forward to talking to him again."
Wainwright will miss the first part of spring training due to his participation on Team U.S.A. for the World Baseball Classic, but will be in camp later in spring.
"It will be cool," McGreevy said. "It's cool that he's pitching for the United States in the World Baseball Classic. So he'll show up a little later, but it will be cool to see him there."
Mikolas will also pitch for the United States in the World Baseball Classic, giving the Cardinals pitching prospects a chance for more exposure in spring training.
McGreevy and Thomas are part of several heralded pitching prospects in the minor leagues that will get extended looks this spring, which also includes Matt Liberatore, Gordon Graceffo, Tink Hence and Cooper Hjerpe.
"I really don't know," McGreevy said of where he will start the season. "I'm definitely going to put my best foot forward in spring training and wherever they want to put me, I'll be ready to go. Hopefully, I'll earn some promotions from here on out."
Thomas and McGreevy's paths have not crossed yet prior to the Cardinals Caravan, but figure to be part of the future.
"I haven't actually been teammates with Mike yet, but I'm sure that's happening and probably in the next year," Thomas said. "I've heard about him and he's one of the exciting prospects in our game right now. I'm excited about maybe playing with him next year and becoming his teammate."
With Wainwright retiring and Flaherty, Mikolas and Montgomery scheduled for free agency following the 2023 season, there may be some openings in the starting rotation by 2024 with Steven Matz and Dakota Hudson the only starters under contract past this season.
