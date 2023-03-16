2023 Payson softball.JPG

The 2023 Payson Seymour softball team. Members include Lauren Brinkman, Megan Kirby, Bryn Buescher, Grace Klitz, Ella Archer, Sam Hugenberg, Madi O'Dear, Teagan Maas, Josie Fessler, Kaitlyn Hedburg, Abby Hagerbaumer, Ella Bower, Braelyn Lair, Jerzie Wilson and Libby Neisen.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

PAYSON, Ill. -- Entering the softball season with a young team, Payson Seymour will rely on youth at several key positions this season.

The team's lone senior, Lauren Brinkman, will be the starting center fielder and be counted on as a leader.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.