Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 6:25 pm
PAYSON, Ill. -- Entering the softball season with a young team, Payson Seymour will rely on youth at several key positions this season.
The team's lone senior, Lauren Brinkman, will be the starting center fielder and be counted on as a leader.
"We have a pretty young team," Brinkman said. "Everyone is going to find their spots and how they fit in. We are going to try to win, but we may not and we are working up for future years when they can kick butt."
The Indians are coming off a 7-12 season and hope to get better and better as the season goes on.
"We are going to be a young team this year," said Payson head coach Lisa Schwartz. "I think our goals are going to be to improve every time we step out on the field. We are really trying to work with them all on staying focused."
Payson Seymour will have Ella Archer handle the catching duties and be rather young in the infield, starting two freshmen. Brinkman will be Archer's backup behind the plate.
With Brinkman taking care of center field, the corner outfield spots are up in the air.
"(Brinkman) played most of the last year (in center field)," Schwartz said. "We are really quick and I think our outfield will be very strong."
The main pitchers for the Indians will be Bryn Buescher, Abby Hagenbaumer and Jerzie Wilson.
A big key in the success of this trio of pitchers will be the Indians defensive play.
"We are capable of being very solid defensively," Schwartz said. "Because we are so young, we are going to make errors and we going to make defensive mistakes."
Payson hopes to have a strong lineup this season and have been focusing on hitting during spring practices.
"I feel pretty good about our lineup," Brinkman said. "Again, we are a young team, so it will be pretty interesting. But I have faith and confidence in all of them. Especially with batting, I think we are all going to do pretty good."
One area that Payson has not had much work in is base running.
"That's always hard to know until you get into the games," Schwartz said. "We don't get to practice out on the field because of weather. I think we'll make some mistakes, but we are going to get better."
March 17 -- vs. Riverdale at Jacksonville
March 20 -- Liberty
March 21 -- Mendon Unity
March 22 -- Beardstown
March 23 -- Rushville-Industry
March 24 -- North Greene
March 25 -- at Calhoun
March 27 -- at Brown County
March 28 -- at Quincy High
March 31 -- at Pleasant Hill
April 5 -- at Griggsville-Perry
April 6 -- at Pittsfield
April 10 -- West Hancock
April 13 -- at Liberty
April 24 -- Southeastern
April 25 -- Barry Western
April 27 -- at Southeastern
April 29 -- at Quincy Notre Dame
May 1 -- Calhoun
May 2 -- Illini West
May 4 -- Pittsfield
May 5 -- at Mendon Unity
May 9 -- Camp Point Central
May 10 -- at Barry Western
May 12 -- at Triopia
