QUINCY -- Championship dreams were realized on Wednesday after the final round of the Little People's Golf Championships.
Liam Martin of Wentzville, Mo. won the Division 4-B Boys 10-11 after shooting a 74 on Tuesday and a 73 on Wednesday for a combined score of 147.
"It went really well," Martin said. "I had a couple of 3-putts that shouldn't have happened. A 12-foot 3-putt because of the break and I missed a couple of short putts, but my game went really well in a lot of close ones."
Martin just edged Motsamai Moreki of Vanderbilt Park, South Africa by two strokes, with Moreki placing second after shooting a 74 on Tuesday and a 75 on Wednesday for a combined score of 149.
Martin finished second in last year's Little People's tournament.
"It feels great," Martin said. "It was actually my (grandma's) birthday yesterday, so I wanted to get her a gift. This is what I got for her."
Martin also had his best friend compete in the boys 10-11 division, Anthony Moore of Eureka, Mo. Moore placed third after shooting 75 on Tuesday and 77 on Wednesday for a combined score of 152.
"My best friend Anthony Moore was here," Martin said. "He's acting like he can bomb it out there further than me."
Rounding out the top-six in the boys 10-11 division were Adam Robinson of Jerseyville, Ill. in fourth (78, 77, 155), Blaine Munzlinger of Columbia, Mo. in fifth (81, 79, 160) and Shawn Hardin of Gracemont, Okla. in sixth (81, 81, 162).
Quincy's Rocco Fimmen finished with a combined score of 205 in the boys 10-11 division.
Jonathan Ward of Waukee, Iowa won the Division 5-B Boys 12-13 after shooting a combined 147. Ward shot a 76 in the first round and improved to a 71 in the second round.
"I just had three pretty simple goals," Ward said. "I was trying not to 3-putt, trying to avoid doubles and just stay calm when I made mistakes."
Ward has been a lifelong golfer who has won tournaments in Iowa, after he got serious about the sport three years ago.
"I thought (Westview Golf Course) was a really good course," Ward. "The greens were very hard."
Nolan Murphy of Carthage placed second in the boys 12-13 division after shooting a 75 on Tuesday and a 74 on Wednesday for a combined score of 149.
Rouding out the top-six in the boys 12-13 division were Gareth D'Oyley of Bryanston, South Africa in third (76, 76, 152), Leo Enomoto of Schaumburg, Ill. in fourth (73, 81, 154), Eli Cummings of Eldon, Mo. in fourth (80, 74, 154) and Isaiah Kandula of Chesterfield, Mo. in sixth (75, 80, 155).
Quincy's Keeden Orpet-Hulett finished with a combined score of 171 in the boys 12-13 division.
"The competition was great," Ward said. "Lots of good golfers from across the world."
Kylie Fisher of Tahlequah, Okla. won the Division 5-G Girls 12-13 after shooting a 79 on Tuesday and a 76 on Wednesday for a combined score of 155.
Madeline Gutierrez of Schaumburg, Ill. finished a close second in the girls 12-13 division after shooting a 77 on Tuesday and a 80 on Wednesday for a combined score of 157.
"I thought that Kylie was a very good golfer, even though I was only two strokes away from her," Guiterrez said. "I thought I gave it my all today and tried my best, so I'm proud."
Gutierrez started playing in tournaments by age seven and has won three tournaments prior to Little People's this year.
"I thought (Westview Golf Course) was pretty nice and after practicing I felt pretty confident," Gutierrez said. "I thought I did better yesterday. Today, I think I improved on some aspects of my game."
Rounding out the top-six in the girls 12-13 division were Sky Mann of Eureka, Mo. in third (84, 86, 170), Lauren Gauss of Plainfield, Ill. in fourth (89, 89, 178), Ashtyn Zuniga of High Ridge, Mo. in fifth (91, 96, 187) and Ashritha Nadella of Chesterfield, Mo. in sixth (94, 97, 191).
Quincy's Natalie Druffel finished with a combined score of 194 in the girls 12-13 division.
Haley Castello of Dardenne Prairie, Mo. kept up her strong play to capture the championship in the Division 4-G Girls 10-11. She shot a 75 on Tuesday and a 79 on Wednesday for a combined score of 154.
Wakana Hill of Flossmor, Ill. placed second after shooting 92 on Tuesday and 87 on Wednesday for a combined 179 in the 10-11 girls division.
Rounding out the top-six in the girls 10-11 division was Aubrey Nanasy of Pembroke Pines, Fla. in third (93, 98, 191), Charli Wisehart of Carthage in fourth (99, 95, 194), Madelene Smith of Bloomington, Ill. in fifth (102, 102, 204) and Kate Johnston of Springfield, Ill. (99, 107, 206).
Braden Hayes of Gridley, Ill. won the Division 6-B boys 14-15 by two strokes after shooting a 75 on Tuesday and a 69 on Wednesday for a combined score of 144.
Quincy's Beau Eftink placed second in the boys 14-15 division after shooting a 75 in the first round and a 71 in the second round for a combined score of 146.
Lilly Riegger of Hinsdale, Ill. won the Division 6-G Girls 14-15 after shooting a 78 in the first round and a 74 in the second round for a combined score of 152.
Hannah Mottert of Wentzville, Mo. was just one stroke behind Riegger, placing second after shooting 79 on Tuesday and 74 on Wednesday for a combined score of 153.
Rounding out the top-six in the girls 14-15 division were Ally Suhre of Edwardsville, Ill. in third (78, 82, 160), Izzy Hassebrock of Springfield, Ill. in fourth (84, 83, 167), Peyton Kalanek of Bismarck, N.D. in fifth (91, 111, 202) and Cali Simpson of Warrensville, Ill. in fifth (105, 97, 202).
Rounding out the top-six in the boys 14-15 division were Coen Pennington of Effingham, Ill. in third (74, 75, 149), Mason Smyser of Cordova, Ill. in fourth (73, 77, 150), Antonio Gutierrez of Schaumburg, Ill. in fourth (75, 75, 150) and Cori Lee of Buffalo Grove, Ill. in sixth (71, 80, 151).
Nora Shelor of Rogers, Ark. won the Division 3-G Girls 8-9 after shooting a 40 in the first round and a 39 in the second round for a combined score of 79.
Sloane Savage of Mahtomedi, Minn. placed second (44, 42, 86), LiLiane Garza of Houston, Texas placed third (41, 46, 87) and Quincy's Ari Brock placed fourth (47, 53, 100).
Ashton O'Kola of St. Peter, Barbados won the Division 2-B Boys 6-7 after shooting a 29 on Tuesday and a 34 on Wednesday for a combined score of 63.
Beckham Lovegreen of Cape Girardeau, Mo. placed second (37, 32, 69) and Dacio Diaz of Winter Garden, Fla. placed third (34, 36, 70).
