The Quincy University men's basketball team triumphed over Maryville University 85-77 in a GLVC matchup at Pepsi Arena on Monday night.
Paul Zilinskas led the Hawks with 23 points and 7 rebounds in 37 minutes of playtime. Jamaurie Coakley scored 20 points with 7 rebounds in 37 minutes.
Jalen Stamps scored 11 points in 19 minutes, and Charles Callier scored 10 points in 23 minutes.
The Hawks drew first blood, with a hook shot from Solomon Gustafson securing the first points of the game with 19:32 remaining in the half, giving QU a 2-0 lead.
The lead went back and forth for a while before the Hawks went on a hot streak, with a turnaround jumper from Zilinskas getting QU their biggest lead of the half with 13:49 remaining, making the score 16-9 Hawks.
The Saints stopped the Hawks in their tracks for a while afterwards, with QU only regaining the lead one time late in the half, when a Coakley jumper made the score 40-39 Hawks with 2:52 remaining. Those were the last points scored by QU in the half, which ended with the Saints in a commanding 48-40 lead.
The Hawks once again scored the first points in the second half, with a Callier jumper narrowing the Saints' lead to six points with 19:33 remaining.
Maryville held the lead for most of the half, but the Hawks fought back, finally taking the lead on a jumper and a three-pointer from Stamps, making the score 74-71 Hawks with 3:50 remaining. The Hawks kept the lead from there, with their final points of the game coming from two Adam Moore free throws with 21 seconds remaining.
