MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City junior guard Joshua Talton scored 31 points and barely played in the second half in Monday’s 97-26 victory over Marion County in the first round of the 97th annual Monroe City Basketball Tournament on Monday.
“Joshua has matured a lot over the years and he was able to finish strong around the basket,” Panthers coach Brock Edris said. “He was hitting the shots that were open and his teammates were getting him the ball.”
Monroe City (3-0) set the tone early on, with Talton scoring 11 of his points in the first quarter. The Panthers were up 36-7 by the end of the first and led 60-10 by halftime.
The 50-point lead gave Edris a chance to rest his starters in the second half and see what his bench could do. Junior guard Owen Lehenbauer took advantage of the playing time, scoring 10 points in the second half.
“There were some guys who haven’t played up to this point,” Edris said. “We had an opportunity to see their efforts in practice pay off in a game. It was good to see their teammates excited for them to be successful on the floor.”
The Panthers defense limited the Mustangs’ scoring opportunities, but Marion County was able to score 11 points in the fourth quarter.
“We talk about anything you do good against Monroe City, you are going to be able to do to anybody,” Marion County coach Reed Plunkett said.
“So we had some goals within the game besides the score. We had some of them achieved and some weren’t, but I’m proud of our guys.”
Top-seeded Monroe City (3-0) will play fourth-seeded Louisiana (1-0) in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. Marion County will face Paris at the same time in the middle school gym.
“It’s kind of different with both gyms going on at the same time for us,” Edris said. “As far as practices go, we are going to be limited more than we have in the past. So, it will be a shorter practice to prepare for who we are playing.”