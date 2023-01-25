Students at the Quincy Art Center's Teen Takeover talk to a representative from Truman State University at the 2022 event. The public is invited to this year's Teen Takeover, set for Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center will host the 49th Annual High School Art Competition on Saturday, with pieces featured from students at 20 different schools.
The Art Center said 375 pieces were entered in this year's competition, a record number of entries that's around 100 more than average years.
Out of the 375 submissions, 100 pieces were selected for the competition. The "Teen Takeover" will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Art Center in Quincy. The awards ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m. Cash awards, along with scholarships from visiting universities, will be presented to winners.
Representatives from Quincy University, Culver-Stockton College, Hannibal-LaGrange University, University of Missouri - Columbia, Truman State University, and University of Illinois at Champaign - Urbana will be available to talk to students about their art programs.
Alongside the student entries on display, the Art Center is also exhibiting the 14 pieces of art submitted by area high school art teachers in the 6th Annual Art Teacher exhibit. One of these artists will be award a prize for art supplies to use in the classroom.
Madeleine LeMieux, an artist from Columbia, Mo., juried this year's show. LeMieux has a BFA with an emphasis in Art History, Theory, and Criticism from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, a MA in Visual Arts Administration from New York University, and a MFA in Painting from the University of Missouri.
LeMieux is currently the Art on the Move Coordinator & Instructor at the School of Visual Studies, University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
The "Teen Takeover" is open to the public, with a complimentary lunch proved by Zoup. The exhibit will be on display during regular Art Center hours from Jan. 28 through Feb. 22. The Art Center is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no cost to view the exhibit.
For more information on this exhibit or any work by the Quincy Art Center, call 217-223-5900 or visit quincyartcenter.org.
