Student art at Quincy Art Center

Students at the Quincy Art Center's Teen Takeover talk to a representative from Truman State University at the 2022 event. The public is invited to this year's Teen Takeover, set for Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center will host the 49th Annual High School Art Competition on Saturday, with pieces featured from students at 20 different schools.

The Art Center said 375 pieces were entered in this year's competition, a record number of entries that's around 100 more than average years.

