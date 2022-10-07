QUINCY — The "World's Heart-est Race" returned this weekend as the PHAST Foundation set off Friday for this year's 24-hour community service marathon.
"We want to spread the message that no one is ever too busy to help out," Dr. Darin Thomas said. Thomas and his wife, Shannon, started the PHAST — Promoting Health And Service Together — Foundation while Thomas was in medical school. The marathon was created as a way to get others involved in community service.
"We wanted to do something that's crazy, over-the-top, to catch some attention," Thomas said. "Someone can say 'if these crazy people can do 24 projects in one day, I can get out and do something.'"
For this year's 1MPH Marathon, where participants run one mile at the top of each hour to get to the next of 24 service projects, Thomas has lined up everything from fishing with veterans at the Illinois Veterans Home Quincy and painting fences to building beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and tidying up around Cheerful Home.
"I go out to map the route, and when my odometer shows one mile, I stop and look around to see what we can do," Thomas said. "If I see weeds that need to be pulled, I'll knock on a door and offer to help. If they say 'no thank you,' I just keep looking."
This year's 1MPH Marathon will wrap up with an attempt at a Guinness World Record for the largest pendulum painting at the PHAST Tracks indoor mountain bike park, currently being built at 628 Jersey St. in Quincy. Thomas said the group has done small pendulum paintings, but with the high rafters in the former E. Best Plumbing building.
One of the main audiences PHAST wants to reach with the community service effort is the younger crowd.
"We're really hoping to get kids involved," he said. "We want to motivate them to get involved in the community and start thinking about other people.
"No one ever regrets helping other people."
For more information, follow PHAST Tracks on Facebook or go to thephast.org.
