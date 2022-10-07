On the PHAST Tracks to helping others

Volunteers started gathering just before 5 p.m. Friday to start the third 1MPH Marathon, where participants run one mile each hour before completing 24 separate community service projects.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The "World's Heart-est Race" returned this weekend as the PHAST Foundation set off Friday for this year's 24-hour community service marathon.

"We want to spread the message that no one is ever too busy to help out," Dr. Darin Thomas said. Thomas and his wife, Shannon, started the PHAST — Promoting Health And Service Together — Foundation while Thomas was in medical school. The marathon was created as a way to get others involved in community service.

