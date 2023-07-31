heat depression

If hot weather leaves you feeling depressed, you're not alone.

 Dreamstime/TNS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Day after day of unbearable heat, Jan Cox feels herself sinking more into a depression.

“There does not seem to be any relief,” said Cox, who has given up gardening and outside activity as the heat index climbs to new records in the Sunshine State.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.