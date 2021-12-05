The Jesse Spencer Family Story: escaping slavery and reuniting in freedom

On Nov. 23, 1875, the following notice appeared in the Shasta California Courier newspaper: “Jesse Spencer is one of our colored citizens. Born in slavery he was, through the kindness of his master, manumitted and became a freedman at the age of twenty-one. But Jesse married a slave girl and here was the source of his trouble.”
The article goes on to describe how Jesse’s wife, Eliza Jane, and infant daughter owned by a neighboring family in Marion County, Mo., remained enslaved even after Jesse gained his own freedom.
Once free, Jesse worked to earn the money to buy the freedom of their infant daughter. After the birth of two more children — also considered chattel of their mother’s owner, Jesse was offered the chance to buy the freedom of the rest of his family, which included his wife and two younger children, a girl, and a boy, for the sum of $1,500 dollars.
In 1852, Jesse decided to strike out for the gold fields of California to earn the money necessary to unite his immediate family in freedom. Having successfully crossed the country to the gold fields and regularly hearing from his wife, Jesse lost her early letters when his mining shack burned down. He was unable to remember the towns from which she had written and eventually lost all track of her whereabouts.
After more than 20 years in California, most of them around Shasta County and the mining camp called Churntown, Jesse determined to seek once more his family, so long lost to him.
The Courier article concludes that, if any of Jesse’s family might have made the journey to California in search of him, and “this item meets their eyes, Jesse can be found at Shasta where any information concerning the long-lost ones will be thankfully received.” The article ends, “Our exchanges will confer a favor by noticing the case. The former residence of the parties was in Palmyra, Marion Co., Missouri.”
So began another chapter in the amazing story of this pioneering family, of husband and wife born into slavery, taking quite different paths to freedom. Separated by distance, circumstances and eventually time, Jesse and Eliza Jane each persevered. The details of their incredible story, played out over the prairies, plains and mountains of Missouri, Illinois, Canada and California read today as a testament to their commitment to each other and their children. The dangers they faced in their struggles for freedom in the years prior to the Civil War, and the lives they and their children eventually made for themselves in post war Illinois are in many ways emblematic of the times in which they lived, as well as one family’s determination to be reunited and survive.
The story of Jesse’s journeys, from slavery to freedom, and Missouri to California began with his birth to slave parents likely in the summer of 1818. Although it is unclear where his birth took place, we can pick up his story in Lewis County, Mo., where he is enslaved to Dr. Thomas La Faun, also sometimes spelled La Fon.
According to a later newspaper account in the Jan. 13, 1876, Quincy Whig, La Faun, becoming convinced that slavery was wrong, “disposes of his negroes,” before moving to Philadelphia, Mo., the site of Dr. David Nelson’s Marion College. And after becoming a minister, perhaps due to the influence of Dr. Nelson and his College for missionaries, Rev. Dr. La Faun “subsequently went as a missionary to the Sandwich Islands,” which is modern day Hawaii.
Before leaving Missouri, however, La Faun’s slave Jesse was “bound over” to the service of Dr. E. S. Ely, of West Ely, Marion County. And again, probably because of Dr. Ely’s close association with Rev. Dr. David Nelson, a known abolitionist who would in 1836 be forced to leave Missouri to relocate across the river in Quincy, Ill., Jesse is manumitted, given his freedom, by Ely when he reaches the age of 21.
In 1838, Jesse, now free, marries a young woman, Eliza Jane, who is enslaved on a nearby farm belonging to John Bush. As the newspaper account then states, “A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Spencer in 1842, about which time Mrs. S. was taken by Wm. Muldrow,” another associate of Rev. Dr. Nelson, “in Ralls County, for debt.” As children of slave parents most often were considered the property of the owner of the mother, Jesse worked to earn the necessary funds, and “purchased the liberty of their little girl.”
In 1846, Mrs. Spencer was purchased from Muldrow by James H. Patterson of West Ely, a son-in-law of Dr. E. S. Ely who had given Jesse his freedom. Two years later, during which Eliza Jane gave birth to a second daughter, Sarah, the Patterson family “broke up,” and Eliza and her young daughter “went back to the plantation of Mr. John Bush.” Two years later a son, Lewis, was born to Eliza and Jesse.
Jesse having remained with his growing family through the birth of their third child, was offered the chance, by Bush, to buy the freedom of his wife Eliza Jane, and their two small children for the sum of $1,500, a formidable amount for a man such as Jesse.
To raise this amount, Jesse determined to go west to the newly opened gold fields of California, where large gold deposits had been discovered just a few years before in 1849 at Sutter’s Mill. On March 23, 1852, Jesse was able to join the overland party led by Mr. Richard Lamar of Hannibal, later Marshall of that city for several terms. They reached the area of Shasta County, Calif., where extensive deposits of placer gold had also been discovered.
It was here that Jesse would spend the next twenty-plus years of his life, as a Freedman miner and citizen of the newly formed, on Sept. 9, 1850, thirty-first state of the United States of America.
