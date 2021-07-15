CAMP POINT, Ill. — New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased many of the concerns Nikki Buehler has about the start of the 2021-22 school year.
But Buehler still had a list of questions Thursday night for the Central School Board.
“There’s still some kind of gray area there that we hope to get clarified,” said Buehler, who has two children in the Central School District and is part of the We Stand for our Students effort promoting parent choice regarding mask options, quarantines and vaccine options.
Some of the questions were easy to answer. Buses, at least based on current guidance, will run at 50% capacity for the coming school year. Whether lockers will be used in the junior high and high school will be discussed, with parents and teachers able to provide input.
Other questions may take longer to resolve such as whether masks will be mandated at group events, like prom, sponsored by the school, what metrics have to be met for mitigations to be lifted and whether it’s necessary to quarantine a healthy student.
With just a month until the start of classes, “there’s a lot to be figured out yet,” Superintendent Erica Smith said. “We will have a committee, including some parents, that will work through all the little details.”
Smith hopes the committee can begin meeting next week, and plans also call for surveying parents and staff, again hopefully next week, to “try to find a balance” in developing a back to school policy which will go to the School Board for a vote.
“The next step is to get a committee together and try to get a back to school policy in place as quick as possible,” board member Chris Marlow said.
Guidelines issued last week by the CDC, and adopted by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education, call for physical distancing, masking in certain settings, quarantining, testing and increased sanitizing to remain in place for the coming school year.
The CDC recommends wearing masks indoors — a top concern for WSOS — for people age 2 and over who are not fully vaccinated including students, teachers and staff but requires masks to be worn by passengers and drivers on school buses.
“Parents and their children should have conversations about what is best for them,” Smith said in a Facebook post. “Everyone has a choice about face coverings in most settings, except on the bus and in large gatherings, such as assemblies.”
Buehler still urged the School Board to adopt a mask optional policy.
“We want to hear from our board,” she said. “We’re asking for action.”
Board members last month rejected a WSOS proposal to disagree with mandates for masks in school, during athletic competitions and in all extracurricular activities as well as quarantines through contact tracing. Last week at a special meeting, a motion to adopt a WSOS-support mask optional policy for the start of the 2021-22 school year failed for lack of a second, which meant the board took no vote, and the board did not amend its agenda to take a vote Thursday night.
“Show our students that you can be decision-makers. Show them what it means to be decision-makers. Bring this to a vote and close this out once and for all,” district parent Sue Hester said.
Buehler and WSOS hope to see more communication between the School Board, parents and staff. “We want to be sure they are taking everything into consideration for our community and what’s best for our kids,” she said.
And she expects to see parents continue to attend board meetings.
“Just so that we all can keep our thumb on the pulse of what’s going on and stay informed and stay in tune with all the changes that are being handed down from the state level,” she said.