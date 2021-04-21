JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Molly Watson was found shot to death in a remote area of western Monroe County on April 27, 2018.
On Friday, four days shy of the third anniversary of her death, jury selection will begin in the trial of James Addie, the man prosecutors allege killed Watson.
When he was arrested, Addie, 54, was employed as a senior corrections officer in Moberly. He faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, filed by Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Talley Smith.
Addie was granted a change of venue July 30, 2018, moving his case from Monroe County to Cole County.
Authorities say that Addie, who was married at the time, was leading a double life. He was romantically involved with Watson and had kept that a secret from his wife.
Internet postings show that Addie and Watson planned an April 29, 2018, wedding at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Columbia. However, law enforcement officials said Addie was still married to his wife of 22 years. Police reported that Addie said he dated Watson for seven years but that his wife had no idea the two were involved.
“I got myself involved in something I shouldn’t have,” Addie is alleged to have told investigators when he was questioned.
His wife has since divorced him.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators said they interviewed Addie April 28 in the dining room of his home in Santa Fe, in southern Monroe County near the Audrain County line.
Investigators said that Addie granted them permission to search his garage and that they found the tires on his 2000 Mercury Sable matched tracks found at the scene.
Watson’s body was discovered near a creek bed about four miles east of Middle Grove in western Monroe County. At first, police suspected Watson died from blunt force trauma to the head, but a subsequent court filing by the prosecution reported the cause of death was a gunshot to the back of her head.
Police said Watson’s body was discovered by a witness who encountered a man and vehicle near the creek. The witness was heading home but did not cross the creek.
Instead, the witness told police he approached the creek from a different direction after having an “unusual conversation” with the man when he discovered Watson’s body.
The witness called emergency services and reported the body and the vehicle he had previously encountered. Police said Watson’s body was found on the ground in front of her vehicle.
Addie’s case has been faced several delays, including a change of venue, challenges to evidence and a mistrial that was declared on Oct. 23, 2020, when Cole County Court officials were unable to empanel a jury.
Largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 30 people answered the call to jury service in October, forcing Judge Jon E. Beetem to declare a mistrial.
The trial is scheduled to last through next week.