MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The trial of a Mount Sterling man charged in the 2019 shooting death of a Mount Sterling expected to start next week has been delayed.
Court records show that John M. Dean's trial has been pushed back to Dec. 6. Dean appeared in Brown County Circuit Court Thursday for a pretrial hearing.
Dean, 42, faces one count of first-degree murder in the June 14, 2019, death of Rebecca L. Niewohner in the 400 block of East Chestnut. He allegedly shot her with a .45-calber handgun.
Both the Mount Sterling Police Department and Brown County Sheriff's Department responded to the report of a shooting at 9:20 p.m. and found Niewohner had died at the scene, with Dean suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
Dean is set to return to court Nov. 4.
He is being held in the Schuyler County Jail on $1 million bond