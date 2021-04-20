QUINCY — The trio behind the Cherish the Moments project at the Illinois Veterans Home wants to see it expand into a third phase.
“We’ve done very well, but there’s more that needs to be done,” said Cathy Shanks, who works with Linda King and Teresa Pickle to spearhead the project.
“If we get another $10,000, we’ll definitely be able to complete everything we have on our list,” King said.
In the meantime the three have something to say to all who have contributed to the effort.
“We just want to extend a very heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported the project,” King said. “It’s been really heartwarming to have everyone come together to make this project a success.”
What started as a simple request for help to restore 10 wrought iron Deer Park benches soon turned into a three-phase effort to supplement what the state of Illinois and the Veterans Administration provide for the home.
Contributions and grants total more than $30,000 since October.
After starting with the 10 benches, the trio found 40 more scattered throughout the grounds, all in need of restoration. All of the benches have been powder coated by Powder Coat Plus, and most have been reinstalled with the rest stored until construction is complete on new buildings on the Veterans Home campus.
Phase two plans call for new picnic tables — 11 at Lake Illinois, six at the Deer Park and two for the Shirlee Northern Memorial Garden.
“We have the funding to do that. We’re just finalizing that order,” King said. “Two of the picnic tables at Lake Illinois and two at Deer Park will be handicapped accessible and will each be able to accommodate two people in wheelchairs. We wanted to make sure there’s access for everyone to enjoy these areas.”
Each step in the process led to more ideas for improvements.
“As we started putting the benches back, we noticed the wrought iron fencing was rusting and not looking as nice as it could,” Pickle said.
A $1,350 Penny Power grant from Adams Electric Cooperative and a $1,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Quincy will help finance the fence painting as part of phase three of the project.
“With the scrollwork on top of the fence, some of it was missing. Awerkamp now is designing new scrollwork for the missing pieces,” Pickle said.
Also included in phase three are painting the railing of the bandstand and pavilion at Lake Illinois, powder coating eight flower urns to match the benches, adding a skimmer/filtering system to the lake and posting storyboard designs featuring fun facts about deer, fish and turtles, bison and flowers at Lake Illinois, Deer Park and the memorial garden.
The trio hope to have all the work, including a plaque to honor donors, done in time to hold a dedication ceremony this fall.
“We’ve done a lot in a short amount of time,” King said. “We’ve worked behind the scenes the entire time. We kept thinking about ways to get more done.”