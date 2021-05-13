ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Jacob Kalusniak was concise with his answer when asked earlier this week what the Quincy University baseball team had to do well to win the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament championship.
“Productive outs,” the senior catcher said.
It makes sense then how unproductive outs proved damning.
The Hawks erased Southern Indiana’s two-run, opening-inning salvo by scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning, only to be held scoreless thereafter in suffering a 3-2 loss Thursday afternoon to the Screaming Eagles in an opening-round game at Lindenwood’s Lou Brock Sports Complex.
Quincy went 1 for 5 with runners in scoring position and 3 for 15 with runners on base. After the first inning, the Hawks went 1 for 11 with runners on base.
“We kept making the same out over and over again,” QU coach Josh Rabe said. “They kept throwing fastballs away and we just kept either taking them or popping them up. Then it got tight at the end, and that was that.”
It will now take five victories coming through the loser’s bracket to win the title.
Quincy (27-12) will start that journey at 9 a.m. Friday against Missouri S&T (21-10), which lost 8-4 to Lindenwood. Junior right-hander Spencer Walker will get the start for the Hawks. He pitched 4.2 innings of scoreless relief against the Miners in a 5-4 loss during the regular season.
The Hawks will go without sophomore designated hitter Lance Logsdon on Friday. Logsdon was ejected after striking out to end the seventh inning Thursday and must serve a one-game suspension.
“We need to quit playing tight,” Rabe said. “We have to start playing like we know how to play. We have to come out ready to go and quit playing tight.”
The Hawks didn’t expect that to be an issue with GLVC Pitcher of the Year Riley Martin on the bump, but Martin struggled through the first two innings.
In the first, he hit Southern Indiana lead-off hitter Bryce Krizan, gave up a bunt single due to defensive miscommunication on a sacrifice attempt and surrendered a two-out, two-run single to the Screaming Eagles’ Michael Conner.
In the second inning, a one-out single and a two-out error allowed the Screaming Eagles to force Martin to throw 33 pitches to escape the inning unscathed. By that point, he already had thrown 56 pitches.
“The problem was he was tipping his pitches the first two innings and they ran up his pitch count,” Rabe said. “We fixed that, and he was good the rest of the way.”
In the third through sixth innings, Martin struck out seven and allowed just two baserunners – one on a walk and the other hit by a pitch. However, the lefty ran into trouble in the seventh when Southern Indiana sandwiched two singles between two strikeouts.
It came back to hurt as Kobe Stephens drove a single through the right side of the infield to score Adam Wildeman with the go-ahead run. Martin was pulled after that, having allowed three runs and six hits while striking out 12 and walking one.
The offense couldn’t bail him out.
The Hawks stranded two runners in the seventh, squandered two walks in the eighth and went down in order on three straight groundouts in the ninth. They finished with just six hits, including Michael Nielsen’s two-run single in the first inning.
Quincy had only four singles the final eight innings.
“We left our bats in Quincy again,” Rabe said.